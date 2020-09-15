News

Niger: Senator donates 1,800 bags of fertilizers to farmers in nine LGs

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has distributed three truckloads of fertilizers worth millions of naira to farmers in his constituency.

 

The farmers were drawn from the nine local government areas under Niger East, which included Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Rafi, Suleja, Gurara, Chanchaga, Bosso and Tafa Local Governments.

 

The gesture, according to Senator Musa was to boost agricultural activities in the area, not just in those local government areas, but Niger State as a whole.

 

Musa during the presentation of the items to the farmers at his zonal office in Minna yesterday, said Niger East alone had the capacity to feed the whole of Nigeria as it was blessed with vast arable land. According to him, “If given the necessary support, the farmers in Niger East can contribute immensely to boosting the economic capacity of the country.”

