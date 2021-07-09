Niger sensitises intending pilgrims on 2021 Hajj restriction, refund

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has embarked on a sensitisation tour of all the 25 local government areas of the state on the non-participation of international pilgrims in this year’s hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, at Bosso Local Government secretariat, said the restriction of this year’s hajj, again, to Saudi residents came to the board as a surprise because arrangements for the pilgrimage were almost concluded before the announcement from the Saudi authorities.

He stated that the board had been directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to interface with intending pilgrims and educate them about the reason for the development. Alhaji Makun Lapai implored intending pilgrims to take the development as an act of God, noting that the pilgrims had the option of getting their deposits back or having them rolled over as those who leave their deposits with the board would be considered first when hajj resumes normally probably next year. He admonished Muslims to pray for the resumption of hajj next year.

The chairman of Bosso Local Government Mr Sulaiman Abubakar Gomina, commended the executive secretary for his initiative and transparency, saying intending pilgrims from the council area were encouraged by the visit. He assured him of the council’s continuous support and cooperation.

