Niger shares cultural affinity with Nigeria, says Buhari

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the artificial division of Africa, Niger Republic shares the same cultural affiliation with Nigeria.

Buhari said this in a release by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a felicitation message to the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum, on the country’s Independence Day Tuesday

The President described Niger Republic as “one of Nigeria’s best friends in Africa” and that the French speaking country “has always demonstrated tremendous goodwill towards Nigeria.”

He noted that, “despite the artificial division of Africa, the people of Niger share cultural affinity with Nigerians,” adding that “the colonial identity of the people of Niger Republic has never affected the spirit of mutual respect and brotherliness with their Nigerian neighbours.”

Buhari described Bazoum as “a great Africanist who has demonstrated statesmanship since his election in April this year.”

“As you celebrate your independence today, I send hearty best wishes on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria,” he added.

