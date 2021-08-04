News

Niger shares cultural affinity with Nigeria, says Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the artificial division of Africa, Niger Republic shares the same cultural affiliation with Nigeria.

Buhari said this in a release by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a felicitation message to the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum, on the country’s Independence Day Tuesday

The President described Niger Republic as “one of Nigeria’s best friends in Africa” and that the French speaking country “has always demonstrated tremendous goodwill towards Nigeria.”

He noted that, “despite the artificial division of Africa, the people of Niger share cultural affinity with Nigerians,” adding that “the colonial identity of the people of Niger Republic has never affected the spirit of mutual respect and brotherliness with their Nigerian neighbours.”

Buhari described Bazoum as “a great Africanist who has demonstrated statesmanship since his election in April this year.”

“As you celebrate your independence today, I send hearty best wishes on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Nigerian lawmaker dies in auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala, is dead. A family member confirmed his death on Saturday morning. He died in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road Friday night on his way to Jos, reports online news portal, premium times. He died alongside his son, driver and security aide, who were all in […]
News

DPR generated N2trn in 2020 –Auwalu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu, has revealed that despite the crisis in the oil and gas industry occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the Department was able to generate N2trillion for the country in 2020. He made the revelation at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series, the 30th of […]
News

Kusa at 70: Buhari extols veteran journalist’s contributions to alternative medicin

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled John Olufemi Kusa for the contributions the veteran journalist has made to the development of traditional medicine in the country.   According to a statement his spokesperson Femi Adesina made available to newsmen yesterday, Buhari rejoiced with Kusa on his 70th birthday today congratulating the foremost editor and writer for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica