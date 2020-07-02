Niger spends N86m to repatriate 12 expatriates, 784 Almajirai

Niger State government has disclosed that, it will cost government over N80,000,000 to repatriate 12 foreigners and 784 Almajirai in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, stated this at a post-Exco briefing in Minna Thursday, saying: “Government has already repatriated 780 out of the 794 Almajiriai from its Quarantine Center in Minna, the state capital, to their states of origin in line with the decision by the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF).

According to her, the remaining 14 children at the Center include 12 foreigners from Republic of Benin and Niger Republic while the other two could not really give the exact states or countries they came from.

She explained that: “A total of 794 Almajiriai were brought from their teachers from the 25 local government areas of the state and quarantined at the Quarantine Center in Minna and transporting them back to their various destinations is costing the state government the sum of N86 million.

“Under the first phase, we quarantined about 86 Almajiriai, took adequate care of them and later returned them to their states. Under the second phase, we quarantined 708 Almajirai and returned them to their families. Out of them, 557 were from other states, while 139 were from Niger State.”

Like this: Like Loading...