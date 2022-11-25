Islam

Niger State Hajj and Umrah Trainers Committee commended for successful 2022 Hajj operation

Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has commended the Hajj and Umrah Trainers Committee for the successful 2022 Hajj operation. The commendation was given by the Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, while attending the conference organized by the Hajj and Umrah Trainers, under the leadership of Mallam Mohammad Liman MashaaAllahu.

The Conference was attended by the trainers across the twenty five local Government area of Niger State. Umaru Makun Lapai, pointed out that the success of Hajj 2022 and role of Ulamahs was satisfactory, while calling on the committee to educate public on the Hajj savings scheme. The executive secretary then assured the committee of looking into some of their challenges to with a view to find a lasting solutions to them. The Committee commended the board for their support and later conferred the tittle of Khadimul Hujjajj on The Executive Secretary as a mark of honour for a job well done.

 

