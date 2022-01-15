News

Niger: Stop selling state assets – PDP tells Bello

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, has claimed that the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led All Progressives Congress (APC), is selling off the state’s assets, thereby “mortgaging the future of the state to families and friends.” Recall that the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, received a cheque of four hundred million naira (N400 million) meant for the purchase of three hectres of the land of Minna City Centre representing 1/3 of the land presented to him in his Office by Alhaji Mohammed Sirajo, Executive Director, Jaiz Bank.

The SSG in a statement signed by his Information Officer, Lawal Tanko, explained that the Minna City Centre, which is situated in the heart of Minna remained an eyesore, hence the need for Government to improve the economic situation and wellbeing of the people of the State by putting the place into viable economic use. But, in a statement signed by the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Ahmed Aliyu, the PDP said it finds it rather disturbing, adding that “it is an indirect and cryptic effort towards mortgaging the future of the state to people that could at best be termed, families and friends (F&F) of people in Government.” According to the statement, “the APC-led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State at the twilight of its incompetent administration has chosen to start auctioning the state’s most valued assets to cronies and friends.

“The PDP is well aware that procurement processes have not been observed and in the past seven years contracts were never advertised for Nigerlites to bid, but dished out to people with ‘Long legs’ and connection with people in Government.” The PDP said that “this has left the state pauperized and the citizens, especially the youth wallow in joblessness as outsiders are brought to do even the least of unskilled labour, not minding the availability of such unskilled and semi-skilled labour in the state. “As though that is not enough and disingenuous, the Minna City Centre land, which is reserved for the Central Business Area Development, is now being sold. “The PDP is aware that 1/3 of the land has been sold for a chicken feed of N400 million, and the mall sold as well. “We suspect that these sales are the final stage of mortgaging the state’s critical assets to cronies and families of people in key Government positions.” Lamenting, the Party said it is very unfortunate that seven years after budgeting close to N1 trillion no single project worth N5 billion was commenced and commissioned by the APC-led Government of Governor Bello. “Now that the APC has been served a quit notice to pack and leave in 2023 by Nigerlites, they are making frantic efforts to share the common patrimony of the state to a few individuals,” the statement further read.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country are surmountable and stepping stones to her great future.   Osinbajo stated this Sunday in Owerri at a special inter denominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.   The Vice President, who […]
News Top Stories

CBN: eNaira launch affirms Nigeria’s leadership in payment system innovations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari’s launch of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, known as the eNaira, has confirmed the country’s position as a global leader in innovation in the payment system landscape, the apex bank has said.   The Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) at the CBN, Dr Kingsley Obiora, stated this while speaking at […]
News

I may end up on pulpit after eight years as governor, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday hinted that he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office as governor. Abiodun, who gave this hint in his remarks at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said though he would not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica