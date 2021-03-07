Sports

Niger SWAN gets new exco

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Niger State chapter has got new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the association in the next three years.

 

In an unopposed election, which took place at the IBB Pen House, Minna on Saturday, Mr. George Daniya of Niger State Publishing Company, Newsline newspapers limited, Minna emerged as the new Chairman, while Samson Ojogbane of the African Independent Television (AIT) emerged as his Vice Chairman. The only female, Chinwendu Nnadozie, of Daily Independent Newspapers emerged the first female Secretary of the association.

 

Speaking at the inauguration/ swearing-in which took place immediately, the state’s Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Emmanuel Umar called for sustenance of working relationship between SWAN and the Ministry for the growth and development of sports.

 

Other members of the new executive included; Malam Abdulrazak Bayo Oguntuwase (Radio Niger), as Treasurer, Comrade Alhassan Kutigi (NSTA), Financial Secretary, and Rabiu Abubarkar Gimba (Prestige FM) as Welfare Officer.

