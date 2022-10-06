News

Niger Teachers decry damages caused by insecurity

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Teachers in Niger State have decried the level of setback and damages done by kidnappers, insurgents and bandits to the educational system and lives of thousands of children in seven local governments in the state. Speaking on the occasion of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day Celebration in Minna, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Akayago Adamu Mohammed, said the worst affected local governments are Rafi, Shiroro, Mashegu, Paikoro, Munya, Mariga, and Rijau.

 

Our Reporters

