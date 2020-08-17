News

Niger: Three soldiers die in battle against armed bandits – Military

Three soldiers involved in anti-banditry operations in Niger State, have lost their lives, while two others were wounded in battle.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement Monday, however, assured that ongoing clearance operations in the North Central Area of Responsibility (AoR), were gaining traction.
“In continuation of the  aggressive clearance operation to rid criminal elements out of the North-Central region of the country, troops of Operation Whirl Punch, have recorded tremendous success against armed bandits,” Enenche said.
According to him: “Following credible intelligence on the activities of an armed bandits attack at Tashan Kare, in Niger State, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and made contact with them.
“The gallant troops engaged the armed bandits with superior fire power killing an unspecified number while others fled in disarray into the bushes.
“Sadly own troops suffered three casualties while two others were wounded in action. Exploitation is on going. Details to follow.
“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.”
In the meantime, the military has said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, “has neutralised scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts and logistics structures at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe in Borno State”.

