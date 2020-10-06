News

Niger to 1,133 unknown workers: Avail yourselves of screening

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

The Niger State Salary Management Committee set up to screen its workforce with a view to ascertaining the staff strength of the state has called on the more than 1,000 unknown workers of the state to avail themselves of the screening exercise going on or be termed ghost workers.

 

The committee yesterday said as at September 23, 2020, only 20, 675 members of staff had been screened out of a total of 26,387 names submitted to the committee by the Office of the Head of Service.

 

Chairman of the committee, Engr. Ibrahim Muhammad Panti, during a post-executive council briefing, told journalists that the committee had uncovered 773 civil servants who were yet to avail themselves of the exercise and another 340 people, who were either dead or retired from the service to come out to be identified.

 

The committee chairman said from the total of 26,387 names given to the committee, only 25,861 staff had registered with the committee on its portal; pointing out that 1,789 were still pending as they were yet to complete the screening process while 3,057 were put on hold due to questionable certificates at the point of entry and while in service.

 

Panti re-iterated that the portal was still open to those who were yet to register, while those who had registered but were yet to be screened should come  forward for the exercise, adding that time for such would soon lapse and those found wanting at the end would be made to face disciplinary actions

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG to establish Crime Proceeds Recovery Agency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a bill seeking to establish the Crime Proceeds Recovery and Management Agency to be presented for consideration and passage by the National Assembly. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), […]
News

Rivers CP to vigilante groups: Surrender illegal arms

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Rivers State Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan, has called on Vigilante Groups and other holders of illegal arms in the state to voluntarily surrender them to the command headquarters or face the wrath of the law. According to the Commissioner, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, members of vigilante groups irrespective of whatever name […]
News

Youth should participate in politics and decision making

Posted on Author Our Reporters

John Oladimeji, started MP Mandy Global entertainment many years ago. He spoke on some traumatic experiences that caused him discover his life goals. Excerpts. Youth population in Nigeria. Nigeria youth? Well, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and she has one of the largest populations of youth in the world, comprising almost 80 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: