Niger to 1,133 unknown workers: Avail yourselves of screening

The Niger State Salary Management Committee set up to screen its workforce with a view to ascertaining the staff strength of the state has called on the more than 1,000 unknown workers of the state to avail themselves of the screening exercise going on or be termed ghost workers.

The committee yesterday said as at September 23, 2020, only 20, 675 members of staff had been screened out of a total of 26,387 names submitted to the committee by the Office of the Head of Service.

Chairman of the committee, Engr. Ibrahim Muhammad Panti, during a post-executive council briefing, told journalists that the committee had uncovered 773 civil servants who were yet to avail themselves of the exercise and another 340 people, who were either dead or retired from the service to come out to be identified.

The committee chairman said from the total of 26,387 names given to the committee, only 25,861 staff had registered with the committee on its portal; pointing out that 1,789 were still pending as they were yet to complete the screening process while 3,057 were put on hold due to questionable certificates at the point of entry and while in service.

Panti re-iterated that the portal was still open to those who were yet to register, while those who had registered but were yet to be screened should come forward for the exercise, adding that time for such would soon lapse and those found wanting at the end would be made to face disciplinary actions

