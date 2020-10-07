News

Niger to assign new magistrates to vacant courts

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NSJSC) is to appoint new magistrates to man some magistrate courts that are vacant in magisterial divisions across the state.

 

Chief Registrar, Niger State High Court, Jibrin Abubakar Zabbo, who made this known to newsmen in Minna, said the screening of qualified people to occupy the magisterial positions had already started.

 

He said it was the intention of the state judiciary to take the administration of justice closer to the people and that such had necessitated the opening of new magistrates’ courts and the plan to engage new magistrates. Zabo also said that the position of the Secretary to the State Judicial Service Commission was vacant, adding that arrangements had commenced to appoint a substantive secretary for the commission.

 

He, however, said that in line with existing protocols, the secretary of the commission had been zoned, but that the appointee would not be picked from the state where the chief judge of the state came from. He also said that the Judicial Service Commission, which had the power to appoint its secretary and magistrates, would soon come out with modalities for such exercise, adding that; “no individual, not even the chief judge of the state or the state governor has the power to question the decision of the NSJSC.”

