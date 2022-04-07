News

Niger to benefit from $3.2bn tricycle producing plants

Niger State is to benefit from a $3.2 billion investment for the establishment of tricycle plants specifically designed for Nigerian roads to boost agriculture. While briefing Governor Abubakar Sani Bello when he led a team of investors to Government House, Minna, the Executive Chairman, Buckstalker Engineering, Manasseh Joshua, said similar producing plants will be established across the country. Joshua, who explained that the tricycles that would be produced in partnership with a South Korean Company and in two types – trucks and passengers – would create direct and indirect job opportunities for about 5,000 people in the state and that the company would bring in 266 expatriates.

 

