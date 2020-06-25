Niger to reactivate website portal with N41m

Metro & Crime

Niger State government on Thursday said the reactivation of its website portal will cost N41million.

The government said when reactivated, the website ease ways of carrying out businesses with both private and corporate bodies in a very conducive manner.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Engr Abubakar Baba Aliyu made the disclosure at a post exco briefing in Government House, Minna, adding that all the base line data for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were fully captured and will further increased the ICT infrastructure in the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris stated that the State Executive Council approved for the Ministry of Lands and Housing 11,421.18 hectares of land for the Suleja New Smart City for its development.

He added that compensation has been done sequel to the strategic nature of Suleja’s proximity to Abuja this will be very crucial for its development plan as all supposed issued have been concluded.

He noted that the consultant handling the matter has done the land sketching as a reserved area plan for development by the Niger State government.

