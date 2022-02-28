Metro & Crime

Niger: Troops kill over 8 bandits, as state set to change strategy

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Niger State Government yesterday disclosed that over eight bandits have been killed and several injured after security agents were mobilised to troubled areas.

 

Speaking to journalists after an emergency security meeting chaired by the state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello in Government House, Minna, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel  Umar explained that the emergency security meeting was to review the state government’s security strategies and restrategies with support from communities in order to neutralise the bandits.

 

According to him “few days ago, government received credible intelligence that bandits were sighted approaching Mariga Local Government, which immediately mobilised security personnel to neutralise them.

 

“However, during the encounter with the bandits, over eight bandits were killed and some security personnel and civilians were injured  in the process and were receiving treatment.”

 

The commissioner added that the bandits moved to Wushishi, Lavun and Kutigi operating within River Kaduna axis where they attacked some communities such as Dabban Egbako, Dabban, Kupa, Ndaruka, Tsogi, Mawogi, Yemi, Managi, Kanko and Gogaga.

 

He said efforts were ongoing by security personnel to route the bandits using air support to neutralise them, adding that most reports on social media were not true as government was yet to ascertain figures of casualties on the attacks

 

On the IED explosion that occurred in Galadiman-Kogo community recently in Shiroro Local Government, the commissioner said that the government after receiving report mobilised bomb experts from the state police command to check the area.

 

He said government was still awaiting reports from the police, adding that the explosive were planted by the miscreants operating in the area, adding that the government would not relent in its efforts at restoring peace to the state.

 

