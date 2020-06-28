Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries

Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000 ghost workers

The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil service thereby causing a delay in the payment of June salaries in the state.

Chairman, Salary Management Committee and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Ibrahim Panti made the disclosure while speaking on the reasons behind the delay of salaries for the month of June in a ‘Love Radio’ programme on Sunday.

According to him: “A list of about 36,000 civil servants was presented to the committee, when we started the screening we brought it down to 27,000 and again to 25,000 which means about 11,000 are ghost workers.

“During the screening, we discovered different serial numbers with the same BVN, repeated names with different bank accounts and fictitious allowances and salaries.”

He lamented over the high level of corruption and its tendencies in the civil service in the state as 98% of allocation goes in to salary payments leaving government with almost nothing for the development of the state hence the ongoing screening.

Engr. Panti, who was optimistic for getting results from the screening, revealed that 30% of each numbers of group invited for screening were never seen during the exercise, adding that fake unclaimed certificates were discovered from the exercise.

