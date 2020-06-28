Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries

 

Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000  ghost workers
The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil service thereby causing a delay in the payment of June salaries in the state.

 

Chairman, Salary Management Committee and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Ibrahim Panti made the disclosure while speaking on the reasons behind the delay of salaries for the month of June in a ‘Love Radio’ programme on Sunday.

 

According to him: “A list of about 36,000 civil servants was presented to the committee, when we started the screening we brought it down to 27,000 and again to 25,000 which means about 11,000 are ghost workers.

 

“During the screening, we discovered different serial numbers with the same BVN, repeated names with different bank accounts and fictitious allowances and salaries.”

He lamented over the high level of corruption and its tendencies in the civil service in the state as 98% of allocation goes in to salary payments leaving government with almost nothing for the development of the state hence the ongoing screening.

 

Engr. Panti, who was optimistic for getting results from the screening, revealed that 30% of each numbers of group invited for screening were never seen during the exercise, adding that fake unclaimed certificates were discovered from the exercise.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronaviurs in Nasarawa State bringing the total number to 52.   The reported two cases was revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity Sunday, said the number was likely going to increase owing to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo CAN gives guidelines for churches’ re-opening

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ahead of the reopening of worship centers in Oyo State as directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter has recommended multiple services in all churches. Speaking in Ibadan Thursday, the new CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said the measure was to fulfil the state government’s conditions regarding the […]
Metro & Crime

Vulcanizer steals woman’s pants after fixing tyre

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly stealing pants of his female client.   The suspect was said to have gone to fix the tyre of a woman (name withheld) when he stole the underwear spread on on a rope within her compound.   Following his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: