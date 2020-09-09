Niger uncovers 1,500 ghost teachers, says 1,000 others unqualified

The Niger State government yesterday said it has uncovered more than 1,500 ghost primary school teachers in the employ of the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

A committee set up by the NSUBEB to audit its staff also returned with a report that 1,000 teachers did not have the qualification to teach in any primary school in the state.

While submitting the findings of the panel’s report to the Chairman of the board, Alhaji Isah Adamu, in his office, Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Usman Katako, said of those that appeared for screening; 1,000 were discovered not to have certificates and ‘cannot read and write.’ Katako, however, did not give details of the ghost workers, but explained that 28,058 personnelwereonthepayroll of the board, but that only 26, 070 showed up for screening.

According to him, “The verification covered all the LEA administrative staff and class room teachers. We are more particular with teachers and administrative staff because the administrative staff supervises those in the classroom; and about 50 per cent of those with issues of certificate racketeering are class teachers. We found that over 1,000 of them couldn’t read and write.”

The committee, however, advised the board to ensure the implementation of the approved promotion for some teachers who had been on the waiting list since 2018. Chairman of the board, Alhaji Isah Adamu, receiving the report said he would ensure the full implementation of the report to put the teaching profession on a proper footing.

He noted that; “If you cannot read and write, you cannot be a teacher, so everybody must work according to his capacity. “We can reshuffle the system, if you cannot teach; we are going to send you to either be a cleaner or a nanny, but definitely not as a classroom teacher.”

