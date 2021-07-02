News

Niger: ‘We’ve received over N28bn from FG under SIP in 5 years’

Posted on

Niger State government on Thursday said it has received over N28 billion from the Federal government for several of its Special intervention Programme (SIP) in the last five years. While addressing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting at Government House, the state’s focal person, Barrister Amina Gwer explained that the Federal Government signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government towards the implementation of various intervention programmes. Accordingly she said:

“A total of 19,753 households across the 274 political wards from the 25 local government areas benefited from the conditional cash transfer and the co responsibility scheme to the tune of N3.8 billion. “The Federal Government also spent an additional N951, 670,000 on its Trader Moni and Market Moni economic empowerment scheme comprising 62,112 beneficiaries.”

Barrister Gwer further noted that, the on-going Home Grown School Feeding Programme has gulped the sum of N12 billion comprising 14,000 public primary school pupils across the 25 local government areas of the state. On the NPower scheme in the state, the state’s focal person stressed that a total of 12,171 graduates have passed through the scheme in the State with an estimated cost of N11, 041,290,000 from 2016 – 2017. She, however, debunked insinuations that the programmes are aimed at patronising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it has no political colouration whatsoever.

Our Reporters

