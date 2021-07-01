Metro & Crime

Niger: ‘We’ve received over N28bn from FG under SIP in 5 years’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Niger State government on Thursday said it has received over N28 billion from the Federal government for several of its Special intervention Programme (SIP) in the last five years.

While addressing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting at Government House, the state’s focal person, Barrister Amina Gwer explained that the Federal Government signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government towards the implementation of various intervention programmes.

Accordingly she said: “A total of 19,753 households across the 274 political wards from the 25 local government areas benefited from the conditional cash transfer and the co responsibility scheme to the tune of N3.8 billion.

“The Federal Government also spent an additional N951, 670,000 on its Trader Moni and Market Moni economic empowerment scheme comprising 62,112 beneficiaries.”

Barrister Gwer further noted that, the on-going Home Grown School Feeding Programme has gulped the sum of N12 billion comprising 14,000 public primary school pupils across the 25 local government areas of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo jail-break: Fleeing inmate steals SIM card in Lagos, rearrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos State have rearrested a 34-year-old man, Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who reportedly escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre, Imo State. The suspect, it was learnt who fled from Owerri on April 5, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, […]
Metro & Crime

500 transport operators to get FG’s COVID-19 survival grant in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Commercial transport operators in Ogun State Sunday began their data capturing exercise to enable them benefit from the Federal Government’s COVID-19 survival fund for transporters. The exercise was conducted by the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ogun State chapter at the association’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital. The Federal […]
Metro & Crime

Odumosu deploys constables to 110 divisions

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned the newly recruited constables to shun corruption and avoid misuse of power.   Odumosu gave the warning yesterday while addressing the police constables at the command headquarters, Ikeja. The constables were deployed to their various divisional police headquarters across the state.   The commissioner said their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica