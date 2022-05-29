Niger youths demand Christian deputy governor slot

As permutations for the 2023 general elections continue, youths under the auspices of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Niger State chapter have vowed to vote massively against any political party that fields the same faith ticket for the governorship in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing Journalists, state chairman, YOWICAN, Hon. Loyin Danladi Emmanuel explained that the same will be translated to all levels of appointments and elections.

Emmanuel who was flanked by various conveners of youth organisations said, “We will start with the deputy governorship slot. “We are calling on all political parties in Niger State to as a matter of necessity field Christian candidates as either substantive or deputy positions and reasonable appointive offices.

“As equal stakeholders in Niger State who are concerned about the development of the state, we are ready to mobilize Christians not to support and vote massively for any political platform that will not recognise them as equal stakeholders by presenting the same faith ticket in the forthcoming general elections.

The state chairman of YOWICAN noted that “since the return of democracy, there has been a religious biased root amongst the political class that has sidelined Christians from governance and administration of the state.

This we believe has led to the gradual reduction of the government’s impact in the state. He assured that in the forthcoming general elections any party that fields a Christian as its deputy governor would get the bulk of Christian votes in the state.

“We, therefore, bring to the notice of all the political parties in Niger State and the well meaning stakeholders to ensure a fair spread of political participation with Christians across Niger State as opposed to the demand of major political parties to give at the moment,” Emmanuel said.

