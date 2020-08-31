Niger youths protest epileptic electricity supply, block major roads

Daniel Atori, Minna

Aggrieved Youths of Tunga, Kpakungu, Soje, Morris and Barkin-Salle, have taken to the metropolis of Minna, Niger State, to protest the epileptic electricity supply in the region.

The protestants alleged that each household in the community had contributed N2,000 to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), yet the problem had persisted.

They estimated thatthe total contribution made to the sector was over N2 million, but they they were yet to enjoy three hours of uninterrupted power supply daily.

The outraged youths also sent away the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, who came to appeal to them to open up the roads and stop their protest, they demanded for the presence of the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

They stated that they did not vote the SSG stressing that it is the governor whom they voted should come and address them.

The SSG, unable to relay his message and appeal that the roads be opened up, left in the midst of boos and cat calls from the protesters.

The youths declared that they were tired of the epileptic power supply saying that AEDC was taking the people in the state for granted which they will no longer accept.

The Kpakungu Road is the only road that leads to the southern part of the country and one of the most used roads in the state.

Motorists, especially those traveling to the south, were stranded due to the massive gridlock caused by the protesters.

The youths carried various placards with inscriptions that read: “Enough is enough”, “no to estimated billing”, “no to 2 hours of light”, “if AEDC cannot give us light, they should pack and go” and “we no go gree” amongst others.

Like this: Like Loading...