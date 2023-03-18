News

NigerDecides2023: APC Guber Candidate Votes In Bida, Rues Low Turnout

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Umar Bago has called on the people of Bida to come out and exercise their franchise.

New Telegraph correspondent observed that the elections in most polling units visited in Bida witnessed large turnouts of voters.

He said after casting his ballot at polling unit 011 in Tswashagi Raba, Bida Local Government Area at about 10.10 am that the election was peaceful, transparent, free and fair.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early arrival of electoral materials, Bago said the turnout is low compared to the Presidential elections.

He enjoined electorates to come out, be patient, law-abiding and respect constituted authority in the interest of peace and national development.

He said that the process of accreditation was very efficient and smooth; “I am impressed with the general conduct of the election,” He said.

The APC candidate while commending his constituents for being orderly during the exercise, urged them to tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

