#NigerDecides2023: Atiku Leads With Wide Margin In A’Ibom, Sweeps 14 LGAs

As the collation of the 2023 presidential election results is ongoing at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at Udoudoma Avenue, Uyo Akwa Ibom State, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is leading with a wide margin ahead of his opponents.

The PDP presidential candidate has won in 14 out of 15 Local Government Areas of the state so far collated at the INEC office.

Atiku lost out to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi in Ibiono IbomLG of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel was the Chairman of the presidential campaign council of PDP.

The results as announced by the collation officers of each LGA include:

Eastern Obollo LGA
APC. 1674
LP. 1345
PDP. 2345

 

ONNA LGA
APC. 1396
LP. 4745
PDP. 8741

OKOBO LGA
APC. 3168
LP. 2490
PDP. 5273

ITU LGA
APC. 4134
LP. 6001
PDP. 7276

ESIT EKET LGA
APC. 3819
LP. 2555
PDP. 4484

IBENO LGA
APC. 878
LP. 2403
PDP. 3246

 

ETIM EKPO LGA
APC. 5182
LP. 1711
PDP. 4733

 

UDONG UKO LGA
APC. 1555
LP. 1068
PDP. 2701

 

IKA LGA
APC. 5511
LP. 1054
PDP. 3750

 

IKONO. LGA
APC. 6620
LP. 5198
PDP. 6731

 

URUAN. LGA
APC. 5287
LP. 3024
PDP. 9327
YPP. 1621

 

OBOT AKARA LGA
APC. 4477
LP. 2542
PDP. 8029

 

URUEFONG ORUKO LGA
APC. 3697
LP. 2010
PDP. 3419

IBIONO IBOM. LGA
APC. 3407
LP. 7752
PDP. 5274
YPP. 4622

 

IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA
APC. 6480
LP. 3698
PDP. 9326

