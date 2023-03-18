2023 Elections Politics

NigerDecides2023: ‘Exercise Seamless So far’ – Sani Bello

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello on Saturday described the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections process in the state as seamless.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the electorates for turning out to exercise their franchise, he said the turnout is not too bad.

Sani Bello who came in company of his wife Dr Amina Abubakar Bello cast their votes at the Mustapha Alkali Polling Unit, Kontagora.

According to him “It has never been this easier in the previous elections. The process is very seamless, the turnout is not too bad. Electorates should vote peacefully”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

