Nigeria, 13 others vie for trade promotion awards

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been nominated alongside 13 other trade promotion organisations for the 2022 World Trade Organisation (WTPO) awards for excellence in trade promotion. NEPC, representing Nigeria, is poised to clinch the “Best use of a Partnership” category having been shortlisted along with Apex Brazil, Jamaica Promotion Corporation, Qatar Development Bank-Tesder and Saudi Export Development Authority. The WTPO Award, which is scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana, is open to all national TPOs. It recognises excellence in providing trade support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to become competitive in international trade. In 2018, Nigeria, through NEPC, won the award for the “Best initiative to ensure that trade is Inclusive and sustainable.”

The NEPC won that category with its Zero to Export initiative, which builds capacity of would-be exporters and SMEs on export procedures and documentation as well as provide practical training on product sourcing and market access. This initiative trained 560 SMEs.

According to the International Trade Centre Executive Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, “at a time when small firms have been hit by supply chain disruptions, climate change crisis and other socioeconomic challenges, it important to show inspiring models that connect small firms to trade opportunities that are Inclusive and sustainable.” The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, will represent Nigeria at the award ceremony in which Austria, Canada, Malaysia, Tanzania are competing in the “Best use of Information Technology.”

