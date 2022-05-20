Business

Nigeria, 13 others vie for trade promotion awards

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been nominated alongside 13 other trade promotion organisations for the 2022 World Trade Organisation (WTPO) awards for excellence in trade promotion. NEPC, representing Nigeria, is poised to clinch the “Best use of a Partnership” category having been shortlisted along with Apex Brazil, Jamaica Promotion Corporation, Qatar Development Bank-Tesder and Saudi Export Development Authority. The WTPO Award, which is scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana, is open to all national TPOs. It recognises excellence in providing trade support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to become competitive in international trade. In 2018, Nigeria, through NEPC, won the award for the “Best initiative to ensure that trade is Inclusive and sustainable.”

The NEPC won that category with its Zero to Export initiative, which builds capacity of would-be exporters and SMEs on export procedures and documentation as well as provide practical training on product sourcing and market access. This initiative trained 560 SMEs.

According to the International Trade Centre Executive Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, “at a time when small firms have been hit by supply chain disruptions, climate change crisis and other socioeconomic challenges, it important to show inspiring models that connect small firms to trade opportunities that are Inclusive and sustainable.” The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, will represent Nigeria at the award ceremony in which Austria, Canada, Malaysia, Tanzania are competing in the “Best use of Information Technology.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE upbeats, gains N42bn in week opener

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.28 per cent with market breadth closing positive with 27 gainers as against 15 losers. The upswing, according to […]
Business

Egypt, Nigeria explore pact in mining sector

Posted on Author reSunday Ojeme with agency report

Seventeen months after the Egyptian government lamented its disadvantaged trade position with Nigeria, both countries have begun a process of collaboration in mining.   To this end, Egypt Petroleum Minister, Tarek el Molla, recently held a meeting with Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, to discuss means of boosting bilateral […]
Business

Pan Ocean’s 67km pipeline ready for operation

Posted on Author Stories, Akinola Ajibade

The Pan Ocean Oil Corporation has commissioned its pipeline project in order to prepare it for use.   The firm said that the facility, which is known as Amukpe Escravos Pipeline, would help in boosting production activities in the country.   According to the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Olajide Ishola, the pipeline is going […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica