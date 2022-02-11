Nigeria 2023: Legality is not enough

A head of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, many presidential aspirants have declared their respective interests. Currently, we have presidential hopefuls from across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. For instance, Ebonyi State-born former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim is from the Southeast; former Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, from the North East; and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State from the North West. Others are Senator Bola Tinubu who is from the South West; Hon Rotimi Amaechi from the South South, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State who is from the North Central.

This list is not exhaustive as some states boast of three or more presidential aspirants; while many people will still unveil their presidential ambitions in time to come. The post-civil war itinerary of the Nigerian presidency and the fact that people from all parts or geo-political zones of the country have indicated interest in the 2023 presidency and are ostensibly working hard on their respective presidential projects calls to question the commitment of the Nigerian elites and indeed the entire Nigerian citizenry to a united, inclusive nation.

This is more so in the face of separatist agitations in Nigeria and given the unanimity of the elites condemning prevalent inequities in Nigeria; and preference for a united, equitable nation. Separatist agitators have continuously premised their arguments on injustices, marginalization, exclusion, tribalism, etc.

in the management of sensitive positions and resources in the Nigerian polity. For instance, the separatist indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) argue that since the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, the Igbo people of the Southeast have been criminally marginalized in the Nigerian power configuration as well as siting of projects in the developmental programmes of the country.

In all sincerity, available records make faulting IPOB’s argument extremely difficult. Records show that notwithstanding the verbose post-civil war slogan of “No victor, no vanquished” and the Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration policy, Igbo people were treated like the vanquished in Nigeria until the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), which is the precursor of IPOB, began to protest the exclusion of Igbo people from Nigeria. Even though an Igbo man, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was elected and sworn in as Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1979, it suffices that the first practical step in the direction of reintegrating Igbo people into Nigeria was taken by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who appointed an Igbo man, Ogbonnaya Onovo, the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force on July 9, 2009.

Goodluck Jonathan followed Yar’Adua’s footsteps by appointing an Igbo man, Gen. Ihejirika, as Chief of Army Staff. Between 2015 and now, the Buhari presidency has been criticized for allegedly failing to tow the path of inclusiveness in his appointments and in the siting of his developmental projects in Nigeria. For instance, since 2015, the entire Igbo people in the South East of Nigeria have no representative in the security architecture of Nigeria. The management of the security of the country is another source of criticisms for the Buhari presidency; and it is alleged that the administration applies double-standards. These and more have heightened and proliferated separatist agitations, not only among the Igbo people of South East of Nigeria, but also among the Yoruba of the South West, the middlebelt or North Central, etc.

It is pertinent to say that the impending 2023 presidential election is a special one. One cannot help admitting that given the political and economic temperatures of the country which have been described as precarious by innumerable Nigerian statesmen, the 2023 presidential election should be used to heal Nigeria.

This is enough to say, without prejudice to the array of legally qualified aspirants that legal qualifications alone will not suffice for the 2023 Nigerian presidency. There is a compelling need for the Nigerian electorate to go beyond legal qualification and spice up their choice for the plum job by demanding competence and moral justification or qualification from the 2023 presidential aspirants. Legality is not always enough because as it is written in the scriptures: “All things are lawful for me but all things edify not”. (1 Cor 10: 23). Legality is not sufficient qualification for the 2023 presidential election because there are sections of this country like Ndi Igbo of the Southeast who are yet to enjoy radical inclusion or reintegration into post-civil war Nigeria. Assuming that all the aspirants who have so far declared their intentions are legally qualified, can it also be said that all of the respective aspirations will edify Nigeria? To edify means to “To build or improve morally”!

The political and economic situation of Nigeria today does not require that the next president of Nigeria should be another product of a lucky dip! The next president of Nigeria should be a person qualified beyond legality; and a product of considered deliberations and purposeful efforts aimed at healing and unifying an ailing Nigeria. Such presidential materials can only be found among Ndi Igbo of the Southeast which is the only geo-political zone in Southern Nigeria that is yet to serve as the president of post-civil war Nigeria.

