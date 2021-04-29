Nigeria, 6 others top gas flaring countries- World Bank

In another damming verdict on the nation’s gas flaring efforts, the World Bank yesterday disclosed that Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria, Venezuela and Nigeria remain the top seven gas flaring countries for nine years running. The bank, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said in its gas flaring satellite data for 2020, compiled by World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR), which was released in Washington D. C. yesterday, that the satellite was first launched in 2012.

The global body said the seven countries produced 40 per cent of the world’s oil each year, but accounted for roughly two-thirds (65 per cent) of global gas flaring. The report reads: “This trend is indicative of ongoing, though differing challenges facing these countries. For example, the U.S. has thousands of individual flare sites, difficult to connect to a market.

“However, a few high flaring oil fields in East Siberia in the Russian Federation are extremely remote, lacking the infra-structure to capture and transport the associated gas.” The report said 2020 was an unprecedented year for the oil and gas industry, with oil production declining by eight per cent, while global gas flaring reduced by five per cent. It also said oil production dropped from 82 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2019 to 76 mbpd in 2020, as global gas flaring reduced from 150 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019 to 142 bcm in 2020.

The IMF added: “Nonetheless, the world still flared enough gas to power sub- Saharan Africa. The U.S. accounts for 70 per cent of the global decline, with gas flaring falling by 32 per cent from 2019 to 2020, due to an eight per cent drop in oil production, combined with new infrastructure to use gas that will otherwise be flared.” Speaking the same vein, Global Director for the Energy and Extractives Global Practice at the World Bank, Mr Demetrios Papathanasiou, said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil-dependent developing countries were feeling the pinch, with constrained revenues and budgets.

