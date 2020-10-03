News

Nigeria @ 60: APC chieftain advocates youth political participation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Kalu, has called on Nigerian youths to embrace politics for the sake of building credible leadership at all levels of government. Acknowledging the talents of Nigerians at home and abroad, the ex-investment banker, described Nigeria as a blessed nation, in view of its heterogeneous nature.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary, the politician stressed that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of Nigerians. He said: “As we celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, all hands must be on deck to actualise the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers, anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the citizens to promote and sustain democratic virtues in a bid to achieve good governance and sustainable development. “By adopting global best practices in all our endeavours, Nigeria will reclaim its rightful position in the comity of nations.

“The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has been implementing pro-poor and youth friendly initiatives aimed at advancing the cause of the youth. “The younger generation must be fully integrated in the national agenda for Nigeria to attain its desired heights.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hike in fuel price, electricity tariff: Court bars NLC, TUC from strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa

FG, Labour parley ends in deadlock The National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), their officers, af-filiates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28. The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the […]
News

ISSUPl lauds FG over planned ban of alcohol in sachets

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria) has applauded the Federal Government over its planned phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET and glass bottles describing it as commendable, a step in the right direction and should be supported by all stakeholders in the field of drug […]
News Top Stories

Body of Benchers admits 1,785 candidates to Nigerian Bar

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A total of 1, 785 candidates were yesterday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education. Speaking at the Call to Bar ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: