Nigeria @ 60: APC chieftain advocates youth political participation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Kalu, has called on Nigerian youths to embrace politics for the sake of building credible leadership at all levels of government. Acknowledging the talents of Nigerians at home and abroad, the ex-investment banker, described Nigeria as a blessed nation, in view of its heterogeneous nature.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary, the politician stressed that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of Nigerians. He said: “As we celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, all hands must be on deck to actualise the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers, anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the citizens to promote and sustain democratic virtues in a bid to achieve good governance and sustainable development. “By adopting global best practices in all our endeavours, Nigeria will reclaim its rightful position in the comity of nations.

“The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has been implementing pro-poor and youth friendly initiatives aimed at advancing the cause of the youth. “The younger generation must be fully integrated in the national agenda for Nigeria to attain its desired heights.”

Like this: Like Loading...