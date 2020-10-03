Nigeria @ 60: Boxing, other sports need revival

Before Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Dick Tiger and Hogan Kid Bassey won the world Middleweight Boxing Championship belt and the World Featherweight boxing championship belt respectively but Nojeem Maiyegun’s bronze medal at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo was historic for Nigeria. It gave other athletes generally the belief that the country is blessed with talents good enough to rule the world in their respective disciplines. And so, it was not a surprise when other boxers mounted the podium in subsequent Games.

Isaac Ikhuoria and Peter Konyegwachi also won bronze at the 1972 and the 1984 Games. David Izonritei and Richard Igbineghu went a step further to win silver at the Barcelona Games in 1982 while Duncan Dokinwari clinched bronze at Atlanta 96.

That was incidentally the country’s last boxing medal at the Games and it speaks volumes about the decadence that has crippled the sport in Nigeria. Aside from the Olympic Games, Nigerian boxers have done well in the Commonwealth Games.

They have won 13 gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals, to place seventh in the all-time Commonwealth boxing medals table. Also at the All Africa Games, Nigeria is one of the best countries in boxing, with an overall medals haul of 18 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals. Football is most loved in Nigeria but it does not reflect much in the results posted. Winning the Nations Cup three times (1980,1994 and 2013) is not good enough to tell the story of Nigeria in Africa when Cameroon, Ghana and Egypt have done better.

Eagles have made five appearances at the FIFA World Cup with their best result coming with Round of 16 showings in 1994 (debut appearance for Nigeria), 1998 and 2014. Again, this is not good enough since Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal have played in the quarterfinals at the mundial. At the U-17 level, Nigeria has won the FIFA World Cup five times to remain the best country in the world in this cadre.

Nigeria has won silver twice U-20 cadre and in the U-23 stage which is the team that features at Olympics, Nigeria has won gold (1996), silver (2008) and bronze (2016) medals at the Games.

In women’s football, the Super Falcons are the most successful side in Africa having won the African Women’s Championship nine times out of the 11 editions. And unlike the men, the women’s national football team has featured in the World Cup quarter-finals. Olympic Games is the best yardstick to evaluate countries in sports and athletics has been the most productive sport for Nigeria at the Games.

The first Olympic gold medal was recorded in athletics by Chioma Ajunwa who jumped to victory at the 1996 Atlanta games. In 2000, following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to strip the American 4 × 400 metre relay team of their medals after Antonio Pettigrew confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs, Nigeria team anchored by Enefiok Udo-Obong who had finished second were awarded the gold medal.

There were also five silver and six bronze medals recorded at the Games from athletics. Weightlifting also earned Nigeria a silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Games just as taekwondo won a silver at the Beijing Olympics through Chika Chukwumerijie. Overall, despite the talents at the disposal of Nigeria, the results enumerated above are not enough to prove to the world the talents in the country.

Maladministration in form of corruption, poor planning, poor technical ability of coaches and poor welfare of athletes affected performance all round. For example, it is indeed a taboo that experienced table tennis players like Segun Toriola and Funke Oshonaike are not in the national table tennis coaching crew after attending Olympics for seven and six times respectively.

Today, despite the one year shift of the games, there is no clear cut preparatory plan for the Olympics and other serious countries prepare for the same event for at least three years. At 60, there is urgent need for a template to run sports in terms of participation, coaching, training and the reward system. There must be attention on to other sports like wrestling, swimming, boxing weightlifting, taekwondo, shooting and table tennis.

Swimming, shooting and weightlifting are medal–spinning events and there must be a way to encroach in the medals table of theses sports to weaken other rival countries especially in Africa.

It is imperative to look back and develop boxing more to rekindle the achievements of the past. The sports federations should also embrace peace to enable them to get the desired results for the country.

