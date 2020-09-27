Nigeria @60: Doomsday prophecies of disintegration have failed –CJN

Says Nigerians must amend their ways

Vows to uphold rule of law, fight corruption

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has described Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary as a feat worth celebrating, considering that Nigeria has survived six decades in spite of the several doomsday predictions and prophecies given at different times that Nigeria will break up by 2015.

The nation’s top judge, said the last 60 years of nationhood has been a journey filled with daunting challenges and obstacles that seemed insurmountable. He spoke at a Special Public Lecture which held at the National Mosque Abuja to commemorate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.

“Now, those of us with some knowledge of history can bear testimony with bitter memories that several doomsday predictions and prophecies given at different times that Nigeria will break up by 2015. They have flatly proven to be false. “Today, with a heart, full of gratitude to Allah and the ever resilient people of this great nation, I stand here to profess that the glory of Nigeria shall unfold and fly our collective dreams on the wings of destiny.

The tenacity of our spirit and doggedness of industry are the greatest tributes that keep the country waxing stronger even in the midst of the worst adversity,” he said. Muhammad urged Nigerians to see the occasion as a solemn moment for sober reflection, soul searching and an opportunity for the citizenry to amend their ways to ensure Nigeria developed to its full potentials.

Our attitude to national development and unanimity of purpose is not salutary. Even though some of our expectations as human beings are not met at the right time, that still does not offer a platform to engage in behaviors that are at variance with good conscience.

“From this moment, we must begin to tag our conscience with the emblem of patriotism and nationalism to attain lofty heights that would evolve a glorious day when the presence of Nigeria on any stage would command the attention and respect of other nations,” he said.

Muhammad said that it had become imperative for Nigerians to observe the rule of law in all they do and say; adding that their conduct must always conform to what is required of them as law abiding citizens. He pledged that the judiciary under his watch will tenaciously uphold the tenets of the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

According to him, the rule of law, which is the bastion of every democracy across the globe, will be strictly observed in all the dealings of both the citizens and the government at all levels. Muhammad vowed to protect the rule of law and fight corruption vigorously in order to bequeath an enduring legacy to whoever succeeds him and the future generations.

