Nigeria @ 60: Experts flay FG’s poor mgt of resources

As Nigeria celebrates her 60th independence anniversary, experts and investors have expressed mixed feelings over the handling of economic issues over the years. While they see the need for celebration because the country has not been where it used to be in 1960, they, however, called for sobre reflection in several areas where the country had remained stagnant in the last 60 years. Speaking on developments in the various sectors, they observed that successive administrations failed to deploy the requisite energy into developing the abundant resources in the country.

Save for a few sectors that have witnessed growth over time, the concerned experts observed that it was time the Federal Government consulted widely and adopt policies that are capable of driving growth. Assessing the economy in the last 60 years, the Managing Director/ CEO, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, expressed sadness that the economy had been in a sorry state. A cording to him, “it is a very sad situation because it is 60 years of motion without movement.

The population of the country is now an explosion. In 1960, Nigerians were 45 million but now we are over 200 million, an increase of almost 350 per cent. “To compare with Britain that colonised us, the country was 54 million in 1960 but now about 67 million, only moved to an increase of 24 per cent. The pressure of population is already manifesting in the North, where the explosion has led to war as those consuming are more than those producing.

“In 1960, $1 was 65 kobo, but now it is exchanged with N385.00. It has depreciated for over 50,000 per cent. The economy has sent the citizens into misery. Last year we overtake India to become the poverty capital of the world,” he said. However, to the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, the economy has improved relatively over the last 60 years but for the impact of COVID-19, which came of recent.

“There is a relative improvement in different sectors when we make reference to corporate governance and ease of doing business, that’s why we are seeing positive sentiment on the part of foreign investors,” he said. On his part, an economist and business development consultant, Dr Boniface Chizea, said: “The economy has not lived up to expectation; we are still living in the realm of potentials. We have some way to go. We are where we are because we have not had the political will to make the right decisions.

We allow issues to fester until they become difficult to tackle. The issue of subsidy on PMS is a good example. “We have been talking about the need to remove the subsidy all these years, but it is only now that they seem to want to remove it. I don’t even think it has been fully removed. We have not allowed market forces to drive activities. It is true that there are some areas that you cannot leave entirely to market forces, but the fact is that market forces general promote efficiency in the delivery of services. “Also, we have not had the discipline to implement important decisions.

We have had Vision 2010, Vision 2020 and so on, but the discipline to implement the ideas in those documents was not there. Speaking in the same vein, Professor of Finance and Forensic Accounting and currently Visiting Professor of Forensics, Copper Stone University, Zambia, Prof. Richard Mayungbe, said: “There is nothing to celebrate at 60 years; the problems are just too glaring. There is nothing to celebrate except life.

“The problems are too numerous; where does one start from? Is it the exchange rate? Unemployment? Bad roads? Insecurity? Businesses are on their knees. In other nations people are getting Covid-19 palliatives, but what is the situation in Nigeria? God has given this country almost everything that we need to be great, but we have just refused to use them. The problems are so many that one gets depressed talking about them.”

For the oil and gas sector, the Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, told New Telegraph that the oil sector contributed more of the revenue for the country’s sustainability in the last 60 years. “Let me start by saying that I am extremely positive due to the boldness of the government on deregulation,” he declared in a chat with New Telegraph.

“We have had it so rough in the last 60 years. This is evident in the state of our refineries, pipelines, depots and other assets cardinal to the downstream subsector.” Also speaking specifically on transformation in the telecoms sector, the Executive Secretary of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Ajibola Olude, said with over 198 million mobile subscriptions and 146 million subscriptions for data service, the telecommunications sector had been the shining light of the economy.

“In the second quarter of this year, for instance, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) contributed by 17.83 per cent to the country’s GDP. This was boosted by activities in the telecommunications sub-sector, which share of the GDP contribution stood at 14.30 per cent.”

Taking a look at the country’s capital market in the last 60 years, a Professor of Capital Market and the President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Uche Uwaleke, said the market had developed substantially despite challenges. Uwaleke noted that compared to other sectors of the Nigerian economy, the capital market had evolved from a very tepid beginning to a force to be reckoned with in the country’s financial system.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the maritime sector said government’s plans to tap the ocean resources since independence had yielded little efforts as 90 per cent of Nigerian maritime resources are still in the hands of foreigners.

The Executive Director of Sceptre Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, said that government policies in the industry were in favour of the foreigners. Looking at the real estate sector, Professor of Estate Management, University of Lagos, Olugbenga Nubi, said the nation’s mortgage industry had not developed, saying there was nothing to show for it. He said: “All over the world, developers build houses and you buy from them, and not that you will begin to build one house for 15 years.

