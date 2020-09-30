Nigeria @ 60: For culture sector, a mixture of progress, assault

Tomorrow, as the Federal Government rolls out the drums to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, stakeholders in the arts and culture sector share their thoughts and concerns. While some of them note that this is not the best of times in the country right now, others also expressed concern over the absence of synergy between artistic vision and political action from the streets to the seat of government. TONY OKUYEME writes

The sector has not faired too well –Oshinowo

For Kolade Oshinowo, an influential arts educator and mentor, prolific painter, and one of Nigeria’s most respected artists, the Arts and Culture sector has not faired too well because of the undeserving poor attention given to it. “Obviously this is not the best of times in our country right now. And when the economy is wobbly like ours the arts especially visual art is usually one of the first to get the spike. I feel the Arts and Culture sector has not faired too well because of the undeserving poor attention given to it. We are definitely not where we should be. The situation could have been worse but for individual/group efforts, determination and successes.

“We started well with man power development especially in art education at independence with NCAST (later became ABU) offering Art at degree level. Now we have several institutions with some universities offering art up to doctorate level. Art practice has also been on the upward swing with artists deploying their creative energies producing interesting works in every corner of the country,” he says.

“We lack infrastructural back up, but the artists are determined and are working.” According to him, a lot of the artists are frustrated because the government had not created enabling environment for them.

“There are also very few exhibition spaces. Even the available ones are expensive. Interesting development is the establishment and activities of reputable auction houses such as Arthouse in Nigerian as well as the annual international exhibition such ART-X they surely attract international attention.

“Personally I believe we are not where we should be. For me the sore point is that after all these years of clamouring Nigeria as at year 2020 cannot boast of any purpose built Gallery of Art anywhere in the country. Treasured are works in our national collection are deteriorating due to lack of proper display and poor storage facilities. This is not too good,” Oshinowo says in an interview with New Telegraph.

Adeoti: In terms of culture, it’s a mixture of progress, assault

Also, in an interview with New Telegraph, Prof. Gbemisola Adeoti, a lecturer in the English Department of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, avers that in terms of culture, it is a mixture of progress and assault. He added that the realm of arts and culture “is one of the areas that we can look back with many success stories, even though there is still a wide room for improvement… We have produced many writers of note across gender and generations.

Some of them have won international laurels, from Soyinka to Clark, Achebe, Rotimi, Ekwensi, Osofisan, Ofeimun, Saro-wiwa, Yerima, Osundare, Okri, Ojaide, Habila, Emecheta, Sofola, Nwapa, Agary, and Oyedepo among many others. Our theatre and television drama series have blossomed into the global success story of Nigerian video film tradition. For this, we can recall the exploits of Hubert Ogunde, Moses Olaiya, Duro Ladipo, Kola Ogunmola, Lere Paimo, Alade Aromire, Isola Ogunsola, Chika Okpala, Claude Eke, Patience Ozokwo, Usman Pategi Alli Nuhu and so on. What of our music… Our trail blazing high life, juju, fuji, dadakuada, apala, reggae, afro beat and now hip hop artistes. We cannot forget the success stories of Dan Maraya, kokoro, Victor Olaiya, Oliver de Coque, Bobby Benson, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Haruna Isola, Ayinla Omowura, Raji Owonikoko, Ayinde Barrister, Kollington Ayinla, Onyeka Owenu, Evi Edna Ogoli, Christie Essien, Majek Fashek, …

Whiz Kid, Zule Zoo, Q. Dot, Small Doctor, Oritsefemi, Asa… the list is endless. “Apart from their entertainment and educational role, some of these artistes have enlisted their arts in political conscientisation of the citizenry, in search of a better governed Nigeria. The great challenge here is the absence of synergy between artistic vision and political action from the streets to the seat of government.” Continuing, Adeoti also said: “In terms of culture, it is a mixture of progress and assault.

Though a culture cannot be static, our own challenge is uncritical denigration of our own indigenous epistemology and practice, accompanied by equally uncritical embrace of Westernization in terms of values, taste, mannerism and so on. Our indigenous languages are under threat from misplaced pride in English Ebohand other colonialists’ languages. The Chinese are gradually adding to the confusion by bringing their own Confucius. This is one area that we need to constantly interrogate for our healthy progress and development.”

We have talked enough, now we need to act the talk – Eboh

The president of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr Israel Eboh fta, it has been more talks no action. “For me, it’s the same thing. The art sector is part of the Nigerian nation, so it cannot exist outside the Nigerian nation. And everything that has continued to bedevil the country has also bedeviled the arts and creative sector, lack of will to execute what is said. We have such laudable and lofty plans on paper, but they have remained plans; they have not been activated.

“Everything that has happened globally, while other countries that really appreciate the contribution of the creative sector to their development as a nation and to the growth of their economy, while they were putting in place policies, investing heavily to cushion the effect of the job losses due to the pandemic, we continue to push papers, hold talks, as it were. According to Ola Rotimi, we continue to hold talks, and nothing comes out of those talks.” According to him, there is need for government to really show its purpose.

“It is not just to talk about the creative sector being the new oil; there must be structures and policies that will govern the sector. We have talked enough, now we need to act the talk. “So, as we celebrate 60, we want to pray and hope that it will be the beginning of new things, both for us as a nation and for the creative sector, for us to be able really maximize our potentials and contribute effectively to the growth of the nation.

The individuals who operate within the sector have done enough, they have shown enough goodwill; they have shown enough commitment. All we ask the government to do is to support us with the enabling environment; support us with the structures, invest in the institutions that make the sector to grow. And the rest, like they say, will be history, because we will all be singing Halleluyah, moving forward,” Eboh said.

