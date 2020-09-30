News

Nigeria @60: Kalu calls for participatory, inclusive governance

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has called on Nigerian leaders to adopt inclusive and participatory governance.

Kalu in a message to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, also said Nigerians should shun violence and other social vices, so as to engender development.

The former Abia State governor said Nigeria’s strength lies in her cultural, ethnic and religious diversity.

He faulted those calling for secession and assured that Nigeria will not break up but will continue to wax strong as a united and prosperous nation.

“As we mark Nigeria’s diamond jubilee, it is imperative for Nigerians, regardless of colour, tribe, religion and political affiliation, as individuals and as a people to reflect on the past in a bid to forge ahead.

“Nigeria’s independence was granted in 1960 with the support of Nigeria’s founding fathers: Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Nnamdi Azikwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others.

“The ideals and exemplary leadership qualities of these founding fathers must be embraced by leaders at all levels to achieve greatness in the land,” Kalu stated.

He noted that a nation with over 200 million people and over 250 ethnic groups is blessed, though he added that as a heterogeneous nation, there will always be challenges.

“We must shun divisive tendencies by promoting the common goal of building a prosperous nation,” he said, and commended Nigerians for their steadfastness, resilience, selflessness and patriotism in the pursuit of Nigeria’s unity.

The former governor said both the governed and leaders have the responsibility of promoting credible leadership and good governance.

According to him, Nigeria as a nation deserves the best, given her vast human and material resources.

