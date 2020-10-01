News

Nigeria @60: Keep hope alive, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not lose hope as the nation marks its 60th anniversary today even though there were myriads of social, economic and security challenges bedeviling the nation. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement described as depressing that while Nigeria had attained lofty heights in all spheres of life since independence such had been eroded by the misrule of the last five years. PDP, however, decried the rate of corruption and impunity among political leaders due to incompetence of the present administration, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry had ravaged various parts of the country.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to savethenationfromcollapseby using the occasion of this 60th independence anniversary to reposition his government and urgently address the economic and security challenges that had escalated under his watch, noting that despite the challenges, PDP believed in an indivisibilityof Nigeria, urging Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation due to the misrule of the last five years.

It said: “It is indeed disheartening that whereas October 1 date signposts the sacrifices of our heroes past in the quest for national freedom as well as our collective determination to live harmoniously, engender good governance and succeed as one people under a democratic rule, such pursuits have been undermined by five years of a divisive, repressive, retrogressive, corrupt and incompetent administration.”

