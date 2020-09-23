Metro & Crime

Nigeria@ 60: Lagos to hold restricted Independence Anniversary

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1, the Lagos State government Wednesday said it will hold a highly restricted anniversary in consonance with the COVID-19 protocols.
Hence, the government said that will also change the venue of the annual ceremony from Ikeja Police College to the Agege Mini Stadium to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi gave this assurance at a press briefing to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, which held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday.
He promised to maintain its leading position in the country by continuing to be the face of Nigeria in infrastructural development, industrialisation, trade investments and information technology.
The state government is, however, opting for a low key celebration because of the scourge of COVID-19, saying that “this Diamond Jubilee calls for sober reflection and thanksgiving to the Almighty for keeping the Nigerian state together thus far.”
The events to commemorate the anniversary will commence on Friday, September 25 with a Jumat service at the Lagos State Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, followed by an interdenominational Thanksgiving Service on September 27 at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja.
The celebration will be rounded up on October 1st with an Independence Day parade at the Agege Stadium.

