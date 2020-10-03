Nigeria @60: Sports in coma, say Ajunwa, OWOLABI

Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa has lamented the state of Nigerian sports since Independence, saying the sector should have thrived considering the potential the country is blessed with. Retired footballer Felix Owolabi shared the same sentiments, saying the country allowed poor administration and lack of focus erase some of the successes recorded in the past.

Ajunwa remains the only Nigerian athlete with an Olympics individual gold medal even though the country has won three gold medals since she started participating in the biggest sporting event in the world in 1952. The police officer said although there had been pockets of success recorded at the international level, that has been dwarfed by disastrous state of the sector. “Everyone knows that we are not where we are supposed to be when it comes to sports. For me, I think we started well but lost it along the line.

What were those things we were doing that we are no longer doing, we have to look at where we got it wrong. “The problem facing sports in Nigeria is huge; we are not doing enough in the areas of identifying talents and supporting them to become successful.

We are not doing enough in terms of developing sports in this country and that is why many of our talents are dumping the country for other nations where they will be better appreciated.

“You can’t blame these athletes because there are no welfare packages for them; there are no infrastructure. We said we were successful in some areas because we won medals, did we do anything to sustain it. We should be counted among the most successful countries in the world in terms of sports but we have allowed poor administration deprive us of this. For Owolabi, the founding fathers of Nigerian sports had a good vision for the sector but successive administrations have bastardised the sector.

“We really need to go back to what was working for us in the past so as to take our sports to the next level and regain our lost glories. Football, athletics, basketball, boxing and the rest, we need to do what was giving us results in the past and see how we can regain our lost glories,” he said. He said the deplorable condition of various National Stadiums underlines how bad Nigerian sport has become and something must be urgently done to arrest the slump.

He added: “If you look at some of the great athletes we had in the country in the past, they all came through the National Stadium Lagos, Liberty Stadium in Ibadan and the Ogbe Stadium in Benin. What has happened to these stadia in the last years? They have been left redundant, those stadia were some of the best on the continent in the past but they have been left redundant in the few years we are talking about until recently when the minister started working on the National Stadium in Lagos while the Edo State government worked on the Ogbe Stadium.

“That has to do with the country sports and not football alone. What have been the reasons they were left redundant? Who have been the ones to destroy such edifies in the past? Personally, I am tired of disturbing myself with Nigeria sports, people like myself came out from the local league and the three times the country won the AFCON, it has to do with players that cut their teeth from the local scene.

“The players that won the 1980 AFCON, 1994 and 2013 all started from the local scene with the exception of a few in 1994 and 2013. All these athletes in all sports competed in all these stadia and from there went out there to win laurels for the country, but the same stadia are not functioning today.”

Like this: Like Loading...