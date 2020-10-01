Nigeria @ 60: Still quest for nationhood

Though Nigeria has remained an entity 60 years after she gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, there is no doubt that the country is still searching for nationhood given cracks that have continued to threaten its unity. FELIX NWANERI reports

At independence from colonial rule, Nigeria, which is undoubtedly Africa’s most populous nation, held the hope of black renaissance. With a citizenry fired by the zeal to make a mark in the world space within the shortest possible time, the country looked forward to a future with prospect.

As the British Union Jack was lowered and the green-whitegreen flag was hoisted at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on October 1 1960, a new nation was born and the belief that it would stamp its feet in the comity of nations in a record time was never in doubt, given the zeal with which nationalists like Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello fought the departing colonialists, as well as the abundant human and natural resources the nation was blessed with.

With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and an estimated population of 42.5 million people at the time (now about 200 million), the largest in Africa, Nigeria had and still has the most envious economic profile on the continent.

The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in Africa and the 6th in the world. However, six decades after self-rule, Nigeria remains a land of poverty and violence despite her huge potential. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in a report about poverty and inequality from September 2018 to October 2019, said 40 per cent of people in the continent’s most populous country lived below its poverty line of 137,430 naira ($381.75) per year. It said that represents 82.9 million people.

The reason for this is that successive governments merely engaged in glorifying poverty alleviation programmes even as many believe that this was made possible by a number of factors, including ineffective lead-ership, unbridled corruption and e t h n i c i s m , which have in turn, forced the over 300 nationalities that make up the country to continue to lose interest in the union.

It was also noted that lack of bond among the people speaks volume about the country’s gradual drift towards disintegration. Those who hold this view, say Nigeria’s problem had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will by her leaders to do the right thing. This, according to them, explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets of life as it takes commitment and focus on the part of leaders to deliver good governance.

With few exceptions, Nigeria had been struck by a string of incompetent leaders, who have only succeeded in running the country aground, while less endowed nations that got independence the same time with her, have continued to make progress. Apparently, there is no Nigerian leader since independence, whose circumstances of ascension to the throne showed that he was prepared for the Herculean task of leadership.

In the First Republic, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, emerged as leader of government business in the parliament courtesy of an arrangement that he should hold forth for the Sardauna of Sokoto (Sir Ahmadu Bello) as Prime Minister in Lagos.

S i x years after, the five a r my majors led by late Chuk- wuma Nzeogwu, who drew the blueprint for the first military coup that sacked the First Republic, ended up in jail, while Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi became the surprise beneficiary of the mutiny.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was still grappling with the challenges of the bad blood generated by the coup, when a counter-coup claimed his life, just six months after he assumed office and General Yakubu Gowon (then a Lt. Colonel), who was not actively involved in events until that point, was named head of state. The leader of the counter-coup and who later succeeded Gowon was General Murtala Mohammed. General Olusegun Obasanjo, who took over from Mohammed after his assassination in 1976, was equally unprepared for the job at that time, and he gave very graphic details of his lack of readiness in his book “Not My Will.”

It was the same story when he emerged as a civilian president in 1999. He was barely out of prison over an alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the then regime of General Sani Abacha, when he was “conscripted” for the 1999 presidential election. But unlike in his first coming, Obasanjo demonstrated that he learnt some leadership lessons after he stepped down as a military ruler given the way he ran affairs of the state between 1999 and 2007, he was in office under a democratic setting.

For Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the first executive president of Nigeria; he only wanted a seat in the Senate before he was drafted to run for the presiden-cy in 1979. What later became of his government, especially his inability to control some ministers in his cabinet proved that he was ill-prepared for the job. Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who was head of state between 1983 and 1985, was never in the picture of the coup that truncated the Second Republic. Arrowheads of the plot like General Ibrahim Babangida, later toppled him in a palace coup. Babangida went ahead to rule for eight years.

He capped his reign with annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by business mogul, Chief MKO Abiola. Wide spread protests over the botched Third Republic forced Babangida to resign on August 26, 1993.

He signed a decree establishing the Interim National Government (ING) led by Chief Ernest Shonekan. The ING was ousted three months later (November) by the then Minister of Defence, General Sani Abacha. The same story of not being ready for Nigeria’s plum job goes for late President Umar Yar‘Adua and his then deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, who later succeeded him. Many still believed that they were handpicked in 2007 by then President Obasanjo.

While Yar’Adua never showed interest in the presidency until he was drafted into the race by Obasanjo, Jonathan was set to contest the governorship election of his home state – Bayelsa – before he was equally picked by Obasanjo as Yar’Adua’s running mate. As fate would have it, Jonathan became president three years into their four-year tenure following Yar’Adua’s death in May 2010. Expectedly, Jonathan presented himself for re-election in 2011. He was so popular in the build-up to that election that he got a pan Nigeria mandate.

But the euphoria, which heralded his victory was soon to go down over what some Nigerians, particularly members of the opposition political parties termed his “government’s lack of vision.” Even Obasanjo, who helped him to power, faulted what he described as his clannish disposition.

A former military ruler, General Buhari, defeated Jonathan in the 2015 polls, thereby making history as the first Nigerian to defeat of an incumbent president in Nigeria’s political history. He also became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Obasanjo to return to the presidency through the ballot. But Buhari’s return to the position he vacated in 1985 was after three failed bids and even a vow in 2011 not to contest for the posi-tion again. Unfortunately, not much has changed more than five years of Buhari’s ascension to power.

The dissatisfaction and discontent in the polity that compelled most Nigerians to seek for a new beginning is yet to be addressed. Again, this has raised the leadership question, particularly the recruitment process as it is incontrovertible that visionary and committed leadership is the principal element, which ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the people. Besides the issue of leadership, there have been arguments against the unitary constitution/system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system.

The consensus among a majority of Nigerians is that both the constitution and system of government will not guarantee political stability needed for economic growth as there ought to be some measure of autonomy for the federating units (states) against a too powerful centre (the federal government). This explains persistent calls for a Sovereign National Conference (SNC).

The clamour for an SNC are over issues of autonomy for the states; need for fiscal federalism to pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones; state police and indigeneship question, among others. Agitators of such parley insist that only a participatory platform devoid of political affiliations, will sustain the present composition of the Nigerian state, which is gradually drifting towards disintegration.

They further argued that re-tooling of the Nigerian federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is inevitable as the centralised federal system of government presently in operation has failed the nation. From calls for an SNC, the clamour for re-tooling of the Nigerian federalism has been taken to another level – call for restructuring.

This has dominated the political space of late. Advocates of restructuring are of the view that Nigeria might disintegrate given growing discontent in the polity. Interestingly, the present administration is not oblivious of this fact. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who acknowledged this at the Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Sunday, said: “Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken, but there are apparent cracks that could lead to a break if not adequately addressed.” Nigeria’s federalism has overtime been observed to have produced more negative than positive consequences as the power sharing formula between the federal and state governments tends to portray the latter as mere appendages of the centre instead of component units.

Among the negative consequences includes the struggle for power at the centre that was partly blamed for the Nigerian civil war; crisis over local governments status; economic stagnation due to over dependence on oil; agitation for resource control, and cry of marginalization, among others.

While it was contended that though federalism is the best option for a heterogeneous society like Nigeria, the powers of the federal government should be whittled down as it seems that it is the only government in place with the 65 items it has powers on, in the Exclusive Legislative List.

There is another political school that advocates a return to regionalism as the present 36-state structure is no longer sustainable. Advocates of regionalism are of the view that proliferation of states has impeded the country’s progress.

Reference was made to India with a population of about 1.2 billion people, but has only 28 states, while Nigeria with a population of about 200 million has 36 states that are mostly unviable as evident from their inability to even pay salaries of workers. Despite this, some individuals and groups are still demanding for new states.

Some, however, seem genuine given that they are inspired by the same concerns that preceded state creations in the past – minority fears, inequality and skewed development, while demand for others are just to carve out fiefdoms for some individuals. Another factor that has held Nigeria back since independence is corruption. Sadly, the nation’s laws have not recognised the cankerworm for what it is.

Corruption explains why successive Nigerian leaders failed to see headship as all about service, sacrifice and making positive impact on the people, but a means of amassing wealth. Worsening insecurity is also a major issue that cannot be overlooked.

There have been concerted efforts over time to sustain the Nigerian project. Parts of these efforts include resistance of attempts by some political players to derail the process in their bid to perpetuate either themselves or their cronies in power through undemocratic means. However, the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry ravaging the North as well as violent crimes such kidnapping that is prevalent in most states in the South, leave no doubt that it is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria. There are also killings across the country as a result of issues between herders and farmers.

The security crisis has claimed several lives and properties as well as brought economic activities to a halt. Lessons seem not to have been learnt from the 30-month old civil war fought between the Nigerian and Biafran sides and which claimed about three million lives. The huge price notwithstanding, some Nigerians are still adopting secessionist approach to national issues. Hence, often times there have been calls for disintegration.

But misplaced as the clamour may seem, some Nigerians, have never concealed their deep disquiet on the issue of North-South dichotomy. But, the question against this backdrop is: Can disintegration solve the country’s problems? Most stakeholders believe dismemberment will not address the issues as every ethnic nationality is a miniature of Nigeria with the same contending variables.

