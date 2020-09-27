Nigeria @60: We shouldn’t have been given independence –Peggy Ovire

…Modupe Ozolua wonders if the nation can get it right

It is four days to Nigeria’s 60th independence. Though the atmosphere is not as exciting as expected among ever Jolly Nigerian citizens, Sunday Telegraph seized the opportunity to hear from celebrities who share their birthday month with Nigeria’s independence if there has been any nostalgic moment in their lives being born in October.

It will be interesting to note that top celebrities like, Regina Daniels, Nse IKpe Etim, Stephanie Okereke Linus, Zainab Balogun, Peggy Enoho Ovire, Phyno, Falz ‘Folarin Falana, Police Force PPRO, Frank Mba, Module Ozolua and many others are all October celebrants. Popular Nollywood actress, Peggy Enoho Ovire whose birthday is on October 21, was not so enthusiastic about sharing her birth month with Nigeria’s independence. She believe Nigeria shouldn’t have been given independence.

According to her, Nigerians are not enjoying any benefits as citizens of this great country. “Personally I don’t have any nostalgic feelings being born on the same month of Nigeria’s independence because most times I think we shouldn’t have been given our Independence.

If you sincerely look at the country, you will realize that 90% of Nigerians are just surviving by just ensuring they can live through everyday. One day at a time,” she said

Also sharing her thoughts about celebrating her birthday same month as Nigeria’s independence, Princess Modupe Ozolua an American-Nigerian philanthropist and entrepreneur said she has so many memories growing up in Nigeria of the older days.

The former CEO of Body Enhancement Ltd, explained that Nigeria’s independence is on October 1st, while her birthday is October 10th (10/10) and that outside the coincidentally having symbolic dates in the same month, she has never had any nostalgic feelings associated with it.

“My fondest memories growing up in Nigeria was when we would visit the village, Sabongida-Ora, Edo State for Christmas holidays; the delicious foods, freshly tapped palm wine, spending time with my relatives that came from all over the world to celebrate the holiday in the village and the endless parties my parents, aunties and uncles held; not to forget the traditional masquerades that would first come dance at my father’s house to signify the beginning of the festivals before dancing around the village.”

She continued: “Although some of those components are still there but the due to insecurity associated with traveling, fears of being setup for kidnappings in the village, inability to enjoy ones holiday due to large crowds of people coming to plead for money to survive, other commitments and death of loved ones associated with those wonderful memories prohibit most people from having such experiences. “

“If we are able to significantly reduce the disturbing rate of poverty, insecurity and improve our roads, more people would be willing to enjoy the peace and tranquility of rural Nigerian life.” Responding to the question on whether we as a people can ever get things right in Nigeria, Ozolua, who is the princess of The Oyimizhé of Ososo Kingdom, described it as a disturbing question that should be a priority to every Nigerian.

“This is a very disturbing question that should be a priority to everyone because we all love enjoying basic facilities, safety, societal structure and basic infrastructures available in different countries, but despite our exposure, high intellect and financial resources, for 60 years, we have still been unable to provide these basic items in Nigeria.

Can we get it right? Maybe but it starts with understanding that for prosperous change, we have to collectively accept that the collective interest of ALL Nigerians should come FIRST, not individual personal interest,” she said. Ozolua congratulated the Federal Republic of Nigeria on her 60th birthday.

She wished Nigeria constant electricity, educated and employable graduates, guaranteed basic security, functioning and affordable government owned hospitals for the masses and functioning transportation networks to enable businesses thrive.

By the time of filing this report, many of the celebrities mentioned above were yet to respond to the questions

