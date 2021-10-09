News

Nigeria @ 61: Consequences of visionary leadership

Posted on Author Ebi Nurseman Isaac Comment(0)

Nigeria is believed to have been blessed by God graciously with abundant human, mineral and natural resources in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja that can place the country among the top five richest nations of the world. Research on mineral resources deposits reveals that Kogi and Nasarawa states are well – endowed more than the other states. For instance, Kogi State alone has vast deposits of coal to supply all of Nigeria with electricity for 400 years and limestone to keep three giants – sized cement factories (with over 15 million tons annual capacity) operational for an unbroken stretch of 99 years. The 2006 census conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC) places Nigeria population at 140 million. Let us even assume that there are 200 million people in Nigeria, the federal, state and local governments respectively can, without any stress budget at least N500, 000 for each citizen annually.

Identified socio-economic problems

Lack of qualitative education, unstable power supply, aged – long under development of the oil/gas rich Niger Delta region, lack of good transportation system, unemployment and affordable shelter for all. Problem of not appointing and electing the right person to do the right job. Not giving ‘Real Situation Report’ on issues at the local, state and national levels respectively. Lack of good medical facilities and services, lack of security of lives and property as well as the environment. Bribery, corruption and indiscipline are among the endemic problems debarring the development and growth of the country ever since it got independence.

Who is a visionary leader?

A visionary leader in my own definition is someone, who identifies the socio-economic problems in a given society and proffers strategic solutions to them within a reasonable time for present and future generations. This means he or she does not explain or describe problems neither rub the identified problems with Vaseline nor paint them with different primary or secondary colours for the citizens to see them clearly, rather, he uses his resourcefulness, creativity, hard work, diligence and all available resources which include men, materials and money (3Ms) to solve the identified problems. Many people all over the world especially in Africa are in dire need of a visionary president or head of government to lead them to the promised land of solving identified socio-economic problems confronting them in their nations. However, instead of being confused as to so many people claiming to possess the qualities of a visionary leader, it is imperative to look at the consequences or the resultant effects of having a visionary leadership in any given country. In fact, many Ghanaians in 1990’s left their country to neighbouring countries, especially Nigeria, for safety, while some died in the process. What shall we say about the sad experiences of the Japanese, Malaysians and Chinese? But when visionary leadership emerged in those countries and took strategic decisions, things turned around for good and the evidences are clearly seen.

Consequences of visionary leadership

There would be many positives recorded in terms of development and progress made. Some of these include uninterrupted power supply throughout the country, which is the key to solving other socio-economic problems. Even in the Bible, the first thing God created was light. The citizens of the country who might have left for other countries for safety or for other economic reasons might return home. If the citizens of the country in the Diaspora are not returning home, instead, the remaining ones are constantly visiting embassies to obtain visas to travel out, it means visionary leadership has not emerged over the years. There will be high level of technological growth that will lead to reduction in importation and increase in exports, manufacturing of goods and services for local and international use. Also, there will be strict or uncompromising enforcement of laws and policies for the good of the citizens (complete practice of rule of law) and compliance to set down rules and procedures at all levels of governance. *Ebi Nurseman Isaac writes in from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

