Nigeria @ 61: Nothing to celebrate, but a lot to amend -Onitiri

As Nigeria attains the maturity age of 61 years on Friday, there is absolutely nothing to celebrate by Nigerians, but to be in sober mood, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has said.

In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, Chief Onitiri noted that with the present insecurity, economic woe and tribal agitations for self-determination in the country, all is not well with the nation.

And the faults should be laid at the doorsteps of our past and present leaders who, he alleged, had failed to live to expectations and see themselves as national leaders rather than parochial, sectional or nepotistic champions.

“It is with deepest sense of sincerity and patriotism that we should accept that Nigeria is already failed a nation at 61 years and absolutely nothing to celebrate and called for a new beginning.

“We always put forward our worst teams to rule us and frustrate our best brains. Until this is addressed, we shall continue to be in the woods and lag behind in the comity of advanced nations”, Onitiri cautioned.

According to him, in 1967 when Lagos state was created, Dubai was a desert, much unknown. But today, Dubai is the world’s first tourists’ destination. This achievement was made possible by deep thinking, foresight and vision of the leadership of Dubai.

“At 61, we cannot boast of adequate electric power to drive our industry and economy, no good electoral processes, independent legislature, judiciary and human rights.

“Our fledgling democracy is really threatened on daily basis. There is gross bad governance, no rule of law and justice, insecurity coupled with corruption. The government has failed to protect lives and property of its citizens.

“Nigerians are being kidnapped, maimed and killed by terrorists and criminals and these criminals walk freely on our roads and forests as if we are in a banana republic.

“The labours of our heroes past have been left to waste. This is absolutely not the Nigeria our forefathers bequeathed to us.

“Foreign investors are being chased away by deliberate wrong government policies and legislations. Our naira is now on free fall,” Chief Onitiri lamented.

The social critic pointed out that presently, Nigeria needs a messiah that could save it from total collapse. We have never had it so bad. There is corruption in high places, excessive foreign borrowings with nothing to show for it except in the bank accounts of our looters.

Chief Onitiri suggested that with the situation presently, all right-thinking Nigerians, top religious leaders and economists, captains of industry, Labour leaders, and genuine political leaders, academics and others, should come out to support the government to fashion a new way forward for Nigeria.

The government, Chief Onitiri added, should stop seeing its critics as enemies, but rather as partners in progress, because we all have a stake in the Nigerian project.

“Government should also address the messages and not the messengers. This is the time to heal old wounds and deal with the various agitations and not fight the agitators.

“The Federal Government should release all the various ethnic agitators like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho and dialogue with them.

“It should as a matter of urgency, declare the killer Fulani herdsmen and bandits as terrorist groups”, he added.

