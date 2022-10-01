Nigeria @ 62: A nation dogged by failure to address inherited forces of disintegration

Robbed of the past a people will settle for just any future! As the redemption nation of Africa, Nigerian was meant to have decoded questions like this one and other like it. It is impossible to wipe away 600 years of history without damaging the future. The concept of Nigeria as a nation was born during an all-night prayer session in 1837. Thomas Fowell Buxton was an abolitionist and the one who took over the leadership mantle of the Clapham sect from William Wilberforce. Working on behalf of the kingdom of God and the government of Jesus Christ, Thomas F. Buxton and his friends in England had been agonising on the plight of the man of Africa. Armed with nothing but prayers and the keys of the kingdom of God they engaged the British Crown and the British government in a non-violent warfare by standing for truth and appealing to the good conscience of the United Kingdom.

Just like the financial profits of cocaine drug cartels, the gains of human slave trade had seared the conscience of entire nations to the demonic dimensions of slave trade. To make their work more difficult, the Church of England too, was drunk with the illicit profits of slave ownership and the Bishops were making too much profit in cash to care about God’s opinion. Eventually the government of Jesus Christ prevailed in the heart of the Royal family and Prince Albert was nominated to join the effort and put a stop to human slave trade.

During the night vigil, Thomas Fowell Buxton was told by God that slave trade could be stopped if the resources of Africa were cultivated and traded instead of hunting down its people like animals. This is how the journey started towards the creation of nation states in Africa so that our status would be restored to join the human race with dignity. On the 1st of October 1960, the Church Missionary Society launched a special Independence Bible in the Marina Cathedral. Princess Alexandra was present at the ceremony, the special Bible was meant to be an Ebenezer, a reminder to the future generations of Christians that Nigeria would never have existed but for the contributions of the men and women who stood against the lure of mammon to represent the government of Jesus Christ.

The original model and plan for Nigeria was drawn by the Clapham sect but the British government hijacked it and what we were given on the 1st of October 1960 was later described by the late sage and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who said in 1968, that; “It is incontestable that the British not only made Nigeria, but also hand it to us whole on their surrender of power.

But the Nigeria, which they handed over to us, had in it the forces of its own disintegration. It is up to contemporary Nigerian leaders to neutralise these forces, preserve the Nigerian inheritance, and make all our people free, forward-looking and prosperous.” This was an improvement on his earlier observation in 1947 when he naively described Nigeria as a mere geographical expression on paper. Awolowo had grown wiser to accept that Nigeria was a programme created by the British imperial mind of Taubman Goldie. The tragedy of our history is that the forces of disintegration that he described were never addressed and we have continued to be a programme that was designed to keep failing without falling. Sir Ahmadu Bello too had become wiser after his unguarded BBC interview to learn that we were programmed to fight and oppose ourselves. When Nnamdi Azikiwe suggested that we should forget our differences in order to make national progress, Ahmadu Bello responded and said; “No, let us understand our differences. I am a Muslim and a Northerner. You are a Christian, an Easterner. By understanding our differences, we can build unity in our country.” The most practical counsel, however, came from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech in New York on the 8th of October 1960. He diplomatically mentioned the religious divides and fractures in our foundation, spoke of the “intractable problems” ahead and the solution using “Eternal Truths” when we are finally ready for peace and progress.

Tafawa Balewa prophesied that his name would have been long forgotten by the time Nigeria would reach the day of decision and he was right because there is a massive youth generation today that cannot even remember his name. As we try to celebrate another day of deception on the 1st of October, 2022, we will be confronted with the fact that another link in chain of unprofitable and clueless leaders have learned nothing from the past.

Instead of creative and innovative leadership we are again trying to refurbish our predatory political class with a rancorous counsel to choose the least evil option instead of embracing ‘eternal truths” to hit a reset button. With the ISWAP waiting in the wings, the words of P. F. Wilmot, the Ahmadu Bello University lecturer that was deported by the Ibrahim Babangida regime will be ringing in the air at every sham celebration of the so-called independence.

“After almost half century of independence, Nigeria, the potential Superpower of Africa, has travelled in reverse gear. If Nigeria had been a motor vehicle, it would have been scrapped. And the scrap dealer would probably have refused the metal because of its flaws. ‘‘On every measure of performance for a state with its wealth of human and material resources, Nigeria has been a failure. Nothing works – from health, education, housing, manufactures, telephones, roads, the historical record is almost blank. In a thousand years, scholars could look back and sigh ‘there’s no sign here that wise men once ruled’

*Ladi Peter Thompson, a security expert and strategist thinker, writes in from Lagos

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...