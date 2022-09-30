News

Nigeria @62: Abdulsalami congratulates Nigerians

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comments Off on Nigeria @62: Abdulsalami congratulates Nigerians

Former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on Nigerians not to sell their votes in the forthcoming general election, adding “your vote is your franchise”. While addressing journalists as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary at his Up-hill residence in Minna, General Abdulsalami warned politicians against campaigns of calumny. According to him: “There are some setbacks, some electorates are still selling their votes, and the politicians are still encouraging the selling and buying of votes.

I think this is a negative part that we are experiencing and I thought indeed Nigerians and all of us should put our heads together and all hands should be on deck to ensure that this phenomenon is brought to an end. “I hope the electorates will bear in mind that it is their franchise to ensure that they vote for people of calibre and their choice. And for God sake, nobody should go and sell his vote. “Don’t sell your franchise.

I am happy some people are realizing and educating other people not to sell their votes”. Furthermore, he charged politicians not to embark on a campaign of calumny saying: “As we go into the 2023 elections campaign, there shouldn’t be abusive words in our campaigns. But as much as possible indulge in campaigns of tolerance, because I know each politician is trying to sell his manifesto or that of his party.”

 

Our Reporters

