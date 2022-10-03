Nigeria @ 62: Lawyers thumb up Judiciary’s role in nation building

Judiciary: So far, so good

AKEEM NAFIU writes that as Nigeria clocked 62 last Saturday, it was time for senior lawyers to appraise the judiciary and its role in nation building

Despite having to contend with powerful variegated forces since 1960, lawyers at the weekend, were unanimous that but for the judiciary, the nation called Nigeria would have disintegrated and became history as some of those issues which otherwise would have consumed the country were doused by the third arm of government.

“The Nigerian judiciary sided with the common man and woman, delivering scathing, and at times derisive judgements against repressive heads of state and selfstyled military presidents”, one of them said. Another one said: “Without any iota of doubt or fear of contradictions, Nigerian judiciary has been the most credible, patriotic, productive, sensitive, transparent and reliable among the three arms of government in Nigeria since 1960”.

The lawyers; Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), Dr. Robert Agbange (SAN), Dr. Awa Kalu (SAN), Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN) and Dr. Fassy Yusuf, commended the judiciary for its steadfastness amidst daunting challenges.

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN)

“The Nigerian Judiciary has had to contend with powerful variegated forces since 1960.

It has been buffeted from all sides; assailed by inglorious politicians who lost their electoral legal battles in court; bled internally by some irredeemably corrupt judicial elements; mocked by a noncooperating executive that denies it of much needed funds, and ridiculed by a legislature that makes laws for everything, except for the peace, order and good government of Nigeria. “Alexander Halmiton was right when he theorised that the judiciary is the weakest arm of government as it has neither purse nor arms to effect its decisions.

“Inspite of these mountainous challenges, the Nigerian judiciary can unarguably be said to have fared better than the other two arms of government– the Legislature and the Executive. It has held its head high, above murky waters, refusing to be cowed or vanquished by the two other more powerful sister arms of government.

It has continued to serve as the bulwark against tyranny of the vociferous minority and oppression by the all conquering majority. “Even under autocratic military dictatorships, the judiciary refused to blow muted trumpets, inspite of the ubiquitous blaring sirens of power and sheer repressive jack-bootism.

“The Nigerian judiciary sided with the common man and woman, delivering scathing, and at times derisive judgements against repressive heads of state and self-styled military presidents. In Ojukwu vs Governor of Lagos State (1986) 1 NWLR (part 18), for example, both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court dscribed the action of the Lagos State Government in forcibly ejecting Ojukwu from his “Vilaska lodge” residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, whilst his suit against the State Government was still pending, live and extant, as amounting to “executive lawlessness.

“In Nasiru Bello vs. Attorney General of Oyo State (1986) 2 NSCC 1257, the Apex Court of Nigeria condemned the Oyo State Government for executing a convicted armed robber whose appeal was still pending before the Court.

The revered late Justice Aniagolu bemoaned this dastardly act, thus: “This is the first case in this country, of which I am aware, in which a legitimate government of this country – past or present, colonial or indigenous – hastily and illegally snuffed off the life of an appellant whose appeal had vested and was in being, with no order of court upon the appeal, and with a reckless disregard for the life and liberty of the subject and the principles of the rule of law.

The brutal incident has bespattered the face of the Oyo State Government with the paint brush of shame.

“In Nemi vs. A-G, Lagos State (1996) 6 NWLR, 42, at 55, the Court of Appeal innovatively held that notwithstanding that a convict was on death row, he was still entitled to challenge his torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, arising from the prolonged delay in executing him.

“Thus, the Nigerian judiciary affirmed the fundamental rights of even a convict, not to be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, because every minute of being left on the death row means instalmental torture and indescribable psychological trauma.

“It is true that there have been isolated cases of bad eggs within the judiciary, in terms of corruption, bribe taking, compromise of cases, et al. yes, just like in every 12, there must be a Judas Iscariot.

Such isolated cases have not only been promptly dealt with by the National Judicial Council (NJC); they have also not diminished or dimmed the good work of a vast majority of hardworking judges who have shown exceptional courage, daring bravado, and activist orientation in handing down judgements that have deepened democracy, promoted good governance, protected Civil Rights and liberties, shielded the Rule of law from assault, and fought corruption in governance.

“The lofty and far-reaching recommendations of my Committee on Law, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Reforms at the last National Conference, if adopted, and enshrined in a brand new Constitution to be approved and adopted by the Nigerian people in a popular referendum or plebiscite, will go a long way in empowering the judiciary, and bestowing on it, the much needed independence and autonomy”.

Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN)

“Without any iota of doubt or fear of contradictions, Nigerian judiciary has been the most credible, patriotic, productive, sensitive, transparent and reliable among the three arms of government in Nigeria since 1960. “Examples of these abound everywhere. It is very clear that the judiciary is the only arm of government that was able to sanction its members through its strong and credible internal cleansing mechanism.

The Nigeria judiciary has helped the nation’s polity to stabilize at every point in time. It has contributed in no mean measure to our national development and stability. “It has stood its ground in the face of military tyranny and oppression. It has demonstrated its courage in face of the civilians’ rascality. It has shown that Nigerian judges from all indices can rub shoulders with any other members in any part of the world. “Nigeria judiciary is so strong that we have been exporting our judges, where necessary and needed.

It was from the same Nigerian judiciary that we produced judges who served in different part of the Africa sub-region. It was the same Nigerian Judiciary that produced the likes of Justice Teslim Elias, Prince Bola Ajibola of this world, who become judge in Hague, one of the strongest arms of the United Nations.

“The story of the Nigerian judiciary is from glory to glory. When we were under the military in 1970-71, it was the same judiciary that called the military government into order, in the case of Lakanmi vs the AGF.

“In 1979, it was the judgement of the court that sent the military junta away. Also, when the Ibrahim Babangida regime embarked on its contraptions, it was the judiciary that save the situation and resolved knotty issues.

“Though, eventually, the government came back to the Abacha junta, even at that, the court did not keep silent in the face of Abacha’s tyranny. When the civilians came into power again, it was the court that checkmated the excesses of the political office holders.

This was seen in Ladoja’s case, where the court reversed the illegality carried out by the legislative arms of government in Oyo State. Giving all these and comparing the judiciary with the other two arms of governments, one would not but hail the nation’s judiciary for its courage and steadfastness. “Even, in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, the judiciary has performed its best in the the fight against corrupt practices and reduce the scourge of corruption.

So, to every rightful thinking person, Nigerian judiciary, no doubt has done well”.

Dr. Robert Agbange (SAN)

“The Judiciary as one of the three arms of government has not done badly in Nigeria. Though, as a nation, there have been challenges faced by the judiciary, like other arms of government. It must, however, be on record that out of the three arms of government, the Nigerian judiciary has been up and doing for the roles it had played and still playing in our modern society.

“However, like what is happening to other arms of government and other facets of the Nigeria society, the judiciary has some grey areas requiring improvements. To me, however, if you examine the judiciary in whole, it has not done badly, but if you take the Court of Appeal in isolation, they are not performing very well, in view of cases before the Courts, where the same court of concurrent jurisdiction gave different judgments almost on same issues at different divisions of the court.

“The decisions of the courts, especially at the Supreme Court and sometimes at the trial courts have not been too bad. Unfortunately, the tempo is coming down. Indeed, the Nigeria judiciary had encountered numerous challenges, which in some areas make them strong, while in some areas, they need an improvement.

“Speaking on the political development and law process, for any nation in the world to develop, it must have a very strong legal system. So, this means that any nation that has no very strong legal system that could guarantee due process and the rule of law can never be developed.

So, Nigeria was so lucky that what we inherited from the British colonial masters has helped us a lot. “Based on this, Nigeria was able to have a very long and strong legal and court system, which has helped a lot in the socio-political development of the country. So, in the area of legal practice we are not doing badly. However, we need to buckle up to meet the contemporary issues and ensure that the nation lives up to expectation.

You cannot assess the judiciary without the lawyers, who are the minister in the temple of justice. Lawyers in the country have been doing their best in the development of the nation and its court system.

“However, there is skepticism that lawyers are aiding politicians in creating clog in the wheel of court system, vis-a-vis the political development of the nation. Part of the arguments was that lawyers use the court to support some politicians in filing frivoulous cases before the court.

You find a governor sometimes, who used dubious method to win election, he must have spent all his money to win by all means, he would want to recoup what he spent from public cover. He would get money to pay lawyers who would ensure that cases are not determined timely”.

Dr. Awa Kalu (SAN)

“The time we earned our inde pendence in 1960, we inherited a system of government that runs on three limbs, the Executive branch, the Legislative branch and the Judiciary branch. I need to say that in 1960, appeal used to move from Nigeria to the United Kingdom for final resolution and what we then saw was that we discarded the independent Constitution in 1963 to assume Republican status.

“The queen ceased to be our Head of State. The Supreme Court was created as a final court and so one would have assumed that once we had our own Supreme Court, then, the law of Nigeria would be supreme. Looking at it that way, you would see that I am reluctant to say that the judiciary in Nigeria has earned an ‘A’ because of our peculiar circumstance as a nation.

“Those circumstances have made it impossible for me to sit down as a senior citizen and give the judiciary an ‘A” because I belong to that class now. “But nevertheless, I will give it a generous pass mark because it has remained a stabilizing factor, whether people accept their judgement or not is immaterial. Immaterial in the sense that, yes, we believe in the rule of law, but we don’t want to thread on the path of law. Yes, I can say that very clearly.

“Many Nigerians are reluctant to look at the gravitational pull; anything that goes up must come down. A case that starts must end but we have gone to a stage where no Nigerian wants to lose in court and as so, they begin to look for ways to cut corners and that is how the judiciary has been sucked into the circumstances we all know about.

“Under military rule, the Executive and the Legislative arms of government were scrapped and only the judiciary remained and vibrant judges were able to stand their ground to ensure that the judiciary did the right thing.

We can say the military rule really dragged the judiciary, but under democratic rule, why is it that the judiciary has not been able to be independence?.

Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN)

“The judiciary in Nigeria has really come of age with both its ups and downs, positive and negative ratings as occasions demand.

However, I believe we still have a long way to go. The fight for the independence of the judiciary from high-handed executives cannot be conducted without a judiciary that is interested in its own independence. We need our judges to be more forthcoming in this regard. Judges enjoy security of tenure and must be ready to perform their tasks without minding whose ox is gored. The biggest challenge confronting the judiciary which is belittling its capacity and dwindling its achievement in Nigeria is lack of autonomy.

The funding system available in Nigeria where the third arm of government goes cap-in-hand to beg for funding cannot make the judiciary the institution it ought to be. It should be the last hope of the common man but where the executive bullies the judiciary, we cannot achieve the best in terms of justice dispensing to the common man. “Added to the above is refusal of government to obey court orders and judgements. A system that does not respect the judiciary has ranked itself best in the opinion of the civilised community. Brave judges have delivered judgements in this country without any form of compromise but the executive refuses to obey. We need to institute a system that respects the judiciary and that is when our judges can truly be judges”.

Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN)

“The Nigerian judiciary has not done badly. I will rate the nation’s judiciary very high. However, there are still areas where I think the judiciary should improve.

There is the need to ensure better access to justice, there is the need to ensure more expeditious disposal of cases, there is the need to ensure much, and better welfare for the judiciary, there is the need to have a more transparent judiciary, there is the need to ensure that we have a judiciary where it would truly be seen and regarded as the last hope of the common man. “The judiciary has to take its place as the bedrock of democracy. I do not think as, at today, we have a bad judiciary. I will not say that the judiciary has failed”

Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN)

The judiciary has done well in the last 62 years. The nation’s judiciary remains the only institution that has survived all manner of battery from the military to civilian governments.

“The judiciary has been fair, the judiciary has done well, the judiciary has strengthened the rule of law, and we should not forget in a hurry the various landmark decisions that the judiciary has made. The judiciary has strengthened the state of our jurisprudence and law”.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf

“Despite its monumental challenges, the judiciary as the third arm of government, since independence, has been the only institution that has not been bastardized. You will recall that the first and second arms of government have witnessed various forms of bastardization. The military trampled on governance through various illegal incursions and in the process abrogated the legislature, which is the second arm of government.

“For many years, the country was without the legislative arm until 1979 when democracy was restored. Again, on December 31, 1983, the first and second arms of government were tinkered with owing to the military takeover. However, we are fortunate that since 1999, democracy has come to stay and the judiciary, which is the third arm of government, has been witnessing tremendous growth amidst challenges and infractions here and there.

“By and large, the judiciary has been a constant denominator and unifying factor in the nation’s affairs. Our courts are growing and judicial officers are doing their best to ensure that the temple of justice is not desecrated.

My submission therefore is that despite its imperfections, challenges confronting the country of which the judiciary cannot be isolated, we have every reason to beat our chest and to sing Hossanah. We can do more, but so far, it has been so good”. *Additional report by Tunde Oyesina and Francis Iwuchukwu

