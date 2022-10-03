Nigeria @ 62: Nami recommends Ondo’s industrial template to states

Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has urged states of the federationtoadoptOndoState’s entrepreneurship village as templateforgroomingentrepreneurs.

He admonished state governments to adopt the model and set up similar hubs in their states as a way of channelling the energies of youths to productive use. He said adoption of this modelwouldcreateall-round economic transformation, noting that a beautiful Nigeria is possible through the proliferation of entrepreneurship and industrial hubs across the federation.

His Media Assistant, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted him as saying the aboveinastatementmarking the country’s 62nd independence anniversary. Nami urged Nigerians to invest in creating entrepreneurship and industrialisation hubs “as they hold the key to unlock the massive economic potentials of the country.” “Nigeriaisacountrywith limitless potential.

We are a resilient and talented people, and what these young Nigerians need is the enabling environment to thrive. “Agoodplacetostartisthe setting up of Entrepreneurship and Industrial Hubs across every state in the country.

This would set off a chain-reaction that would turn around the fortunes of the country, and tap into the potentials of our vast young and dexterous population.”

The IRS boss noted: “The model will take young people awayfromthestreetsandput them into productive activ ties. “You will be surprised the amount of jobs that would be created.

Multitudes would have their lives changed, and an abundance of economic activities would be sparked across nooks and crannies of our country in an unprecedented manner. Nigeria has whatittakestoleadtheworld, and this is one way to go.

“I am a firm believer that each of us has a role to play in building the Nigeria of our dreams. But we can only achieve this when we are patriotic and carry out civil obligations expected from us, such as respect for law and order, paying our taxes and loyalty to our country.”

