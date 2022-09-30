News

Nigeria @62: Nigeria’s democracy growing, says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on Nigerians to embrace democratic virtues for the sake of building a prosperous nation.
While admonishing the political class to put the collective interests of the people above selfish ambitions, Kalu cautioned against inflammatory utterances and campaign of calumny, adding that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.
The former governor, who acknowledged the patriotic roles played by Nigeria’s founding fathers in laying a solid foundation for the country, stressed that the cultural and ethnic diversity of Nigeria, should be explored for nationhood.
The Senate Chief Whip commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental strides, adding that the Federal Government is committed to the cause of the people.
In a statement in commemoration of the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria, Kalu applauded Nigerians for their steadfastness, patriotism, courage and selflessness.
He said: “Nigeria is a united and indivisible entity regardless of cultural, ethnic, political and religious differences.
“The heterogenous nature of Nigeria is a blessing and as such, we should imbibe love, peace and togetherness in our daily endeavours.
“The interest of Nigerians as a people must be placed above individual interests by the people at the helm of affairs.
“Both the governed and the government must play their respective roles in advancing national growth and development.
“The political class should see politics as a clarion call to serve and not a do-or-die affair.
“As we approach the 2023 general elections, it is imperative for politicians to play the game by the rules.”
The former governor urged Nigerians to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stressing that the APC remains the best option for the country.
Kalu also charged politicians to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of Nigeria’s founding fathers, adding that credible leadership is a panacea for sustainable development.

 

