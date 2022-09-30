Nigeria @62: Study history to appreciate leaders –IBB tells youths

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, yesterday charged youths in the country to study history so they can appreciate efforts made by past and present leaders in keeping Nigeria united. The elder statesman told selected Journalists in his uphill residence in Minna, that Nigeria had tried to be united amid challenges and will desire a united Nigeria even with the coming 2023 election. He said: “The younger Nigerians need to read history to be able to appreciate the contributions made by individuals to keep Nigeria as one.

“After successive Nigerian governments both Military and Civilian, we have all tried to keep the country united and so far we are still a united country. “I admonish the youths to read more about the history of the country; to find out what happened in the past and how we came about as a country. “What happened, what roles various people played and come together, that is where one of you was talking about history, once you know the history of the country very well and the efforts of our founding fathers, then you have a roadmap that you have to follow.” He added that his desire is to see Nigeria remains a strong and united country with prosperity and people living in peace with one another.”

