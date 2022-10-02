Nigeria, a beggar’s colony?

I spend some of my time these days discussing about the condition of Nigeria. I often wonder how Nigerians survive. The bread we bought N450 a few months ago is now N1,000. Hard time hover over everybody, from Dangote to the lowest pauper.

I am one of those that frown at the antics of beggars and corrupt government officials that harass Nigerians, especially at the nation’s airports.

As we were going through boarding protocols this morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, one counted up to six government agencies that subtly begged one for money as if we have Celine a beggar’s colony. I looked at them with understanding leniency. I keep asking myself how Nigerians survive.

The state of the country is pathetic. We have almost reached the bottom of the pit, without any hope of being lifted by those that presently govern the state. The nation is dead and needs to be re-born. We need the weeding out of nonsense that has punctuated our nationhood.

The forgoing is the compelling reason for everybody to become obidient. We need the weeding out of the old order that has continued to militate against our efforts towards a new beginning.

It got to a point where Nigerians have decided to tell themselves the truth. We must not continue this way or else the fate of Carthage will become ours – utter destruction. This is why everybody is interested in Mr. Peter Obi. To avoid the death of the country everybody must become a midwife, to assist Mr. Peter Obi deliver those necessary ideas that have completed their gestation in the womb of time.

Val Obienyem writes from Akwa

