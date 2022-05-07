Nigeria: A nation going around in circles!

According to the Macmillan Dictionary, the definition of going around in circles is: “To do something for a long time without achieving any results because you always return to the same problem that you cannot solve.” And unfortunately, this in a nutshell can aptly be used to describe the nation called Nigeria.

In other climes, problems are identified and are promptly fixed or resolved. Even when things happen unexpectedly, the eggheads immediately swing into action to find out why they did and come up with solutions to ensure that they will not be caught off guard again. For instance, since September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda inspired attacks on the United States left almost 3, 000 dead – a repeat has not happened since.

The US promptly did some soul searching, found out where they erred, meted out punishment to those found wanting, and rejigged their security architecture to ensure that they will never go through such a harrowing experience again. And although it took them 10 years, they made sure that the mastermind behind the attack, Osama bin Laden, eventually paid with his life, when he was taken out by a US Special Forces team in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Even natural phenomena, over which man has little or often no control, over once they strike, are tackled and no effort is spared to ensure that their effects would be mitigated should they occur again. Thus, when a massive earthquake struck on January 17, 1995, near the city of Kobe in Japan, killing more than 6,000 and making more than 45,000 people homeless, the Asian country immediately swung into action, so that the world arrived for the World Cup seven years later, there was not a single sign of the massive estimated $200 billion damage caused by the quake.

On a guided tour of the Kobe Earthquake Remembrance Centre, we were awestruck at the efforts being made by the Japanese government in ensuring that the nation does not suffer such large scale damages in future with technology being invested in making buildings, roads, bridges and other infrastructure as quake-proof as humanly possible. We were made to understand that the government had no choice because Japan was earthquake-prone and it was its duty to secure the lives and property of its citizens to the very best of its ability.

By the way, 42 years after the promise of both the state and Federal Government to fix the Ogunpa River problem in Ibadan, the massive flooding witnessed in 1980, which claimed no less than 500 lives, displaced over 50 000 people and destroyed a great deal of property, will not happen again has not been fulfilled – consequently as a result of this failure, in 2011, the capital city of Oyo State suffered a repeat incident. And although the August 26, 2011 one was not as severe as the earlier one it was still a reminder of what happens when we fail to take proper action.

The then Oyo State Government estimated that it would need roughly N2.1 billion to fix the culverts and bridges damaged by the 2011 flood. Over the weekend, one of my favourite columnists, Simon Kolawole inadvertently provided me more ammunition for this piece, when he took us back in time in his own write-up titled: ‘Memories of midnight’. One of such was the March 12, 1990 edition of Newswatch magazine captioned: “Cult of Deaths”, in which it wrote on the growing horror of secret cults in Nigerian universities. Thirty-two years later not only is it still rife in our universities but has become more violent and has now spread to all levels of schooling and even beyond educational facilities. Now we have cult groups battling each other in broad daylight in various towns and cities across the nation with little regard that the innocent ordinary citizen may be caught up in the collateral damage of their actions.

He then picks up the May 30, 1988 edition, in which the cover design was completely black, but for the two big eyeballs in darkness as well as a slender white outline and a thick red border. It screamed: “NEPA — A Nation in Darkness.” Ray Ekpu, the editor-in-chief, started his weekly note thus: “Sometime in 1981, the then president of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari, was poised to make a budget speech to the National Assembly… Everyone was seated and as the president began to make a speech, the brightly lit hall turned into pitch darkness. More than three decades later, with trillions of naira spent and the dismantling of the wholly government-owned power sector into private hands in the name of discos, the nation is still groping in the dark, despite the people paying much more for the service!

Incidentally, at the time Newswatch published its special on the power sector, Ghana also had power problems at the time. But today the former Gold Coast largely enjoys uninterrupted electricity. This has been made largely possible by the quality of its leadership, which had a problem and tackled it head-on, unlike its bigger West African neighbour. We have had four administrations since 1999 with each promising to fix the power sector and yet 23 years later not much has changed.

In 1978 the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was formed, replacing the Nigerian Association of University Teachers set up in 1965, and three years later embarked on its first strike in an effort to get better conditions of services for their members and improved funding for universities. Four decades later the union is currently back in the trenches – over the same issues! Insecurity has also defied every attempt by the government to come to grips with it. From when the Boko Haram insurgency broke out in Borno State in 2002 it has now become a nationwide issue with non-state actors joining the fray to make the lives of millions of Nigerians very unbearable.

It is so sad that a nation, which has produced some of the world’s best brains in the persons of Prof. Wole Soyinka, the first sub-Saharan African to win the Nobel Prize (Literature in 1986); Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and the first African to be elected Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, turned surmountable problems into rocket science. With 2023 looming around the corner, there is another chance for Nigerians to finally decide that they are fed up with what is happening and vote for a leader who is ready to tackle our problems headon, and not just be going around in circles!

