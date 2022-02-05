Nigeria: A nation grooming murderous youth

That Nigeria is dire straits economically and in terms of security is no longer in doubt and thus we have become used to receiving almost daily reports of tales of woe concerning these issues. For example, the Koshebe massacre which took place on November 28, 2020, when as many as 110 civilians and peasant farmers were killed and six were wounded as they worked in rice fields in the village located near the state capital, Maiduguri, shocked the nation to its marrow. But despite government officials mouthing the usual words that the dastardly act will not go unpunished, we have not heard that the perpetrators have been captured and brought to book on account of that heinous crime.

Instead scores of innocent school children have been caught up in the carnage either being kidnapped or even killed by these non-state actors who are not only growing by the day but are also spreading their terror across the land. In the past one week alone, more than 100 people have either been killed or abducted following attacks in a number of states including Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Ogun to mention just a few.

The Niger case was particularly repugnant as the bandits/terrorists killed 11 security agents and several villagers in separate attacks between Friday and Saturday in Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas of the state. Residents of the areas said at least 32 persons were killed overall across the affected communities. Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello spoke on the attacks on Tuesday through a statement issued by his media aide, Mary Noel-Berje. According to him: “The terrorists, numbering over 100 invaded the community in broad daylight, killing about 11 Joint Security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many in-jured.” According to reports, the attack prompted the vigilante to pack up and abandon any pretences of trying to protect the people. In Southern Kaduna, the epicentre of persistent attacks by suspected Fulani militia, at least 10 persons were killed, while many houses were also set ablaze. Atak Mawai community in Zaman Dabo Village in Zangon Kataf Council came under heavy gunfire by the attackers in the early hours of Sunday.

“Most of those killed were burned in their houses as the people were fast asleep at the time the gunmen struck,” an eyewitness said. These are just some of the tales of woe that have come to light recently, however, for me the more frightening news for the future of the nation is what happened in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital last weekend, where three youngsters connived and beheaded 17-year-old Sofiat Kehinde for money rituals. In any sane society, the three suspects, all boys, whose ages ranged between 17 and 20, should have been thinking about how they would finish school and what they would study in the university, in order to secure decent jobs and become upright model citizens.

But because times are changing for the worse in Nigeria, those thought perhaps never crossed their minds, instead, it was how they would ‘hammer’ without going to school or working hard to make the money they craved for. For them, killing a fellow human being, who incidentally happened to be the girlfriend of one of them, was more appealing and worth the risk in their quest to make quick money. The tale of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Soliu Majekodunmi makes for chilling reading.

Hear him: “I’m 18 years old. I’m from Abeokuta…I live alone. I left Egba High School, Abeokuta in SSS2 in 2021.” Giving an insight into how they settled on the poor girl he said: “Mustakeem told me she (Sofiat) was not a decent girl as she liked sleeping about. He told me that we should use her for money ritual, showing me some severed heads on his phone that he told me he saw on Facebook. “When she came after 8pm, we had a round of sex. After that, I went to see Mustakeem who had been outside. We went back inside. After Mustakeem exchanged pleasantries with her, we went outside again and he asked me to sit on her and hold her hands while he would cut her head off her neck. “I was hesitant, going out and coming in frequently. When Mustakeem saw me jittery, he asked me to be bold, saying that nothing would happen.

“He held a pillow in which he hid a knife. I bent over the girl and was caressing her when Mustakeem pulled the knife out and made a sign to me. “I pretended to be kissing Sofiat, and as I held her hands, Mustakeem thought I was ready, so he pulled her neck and started cutting it. The girl tried to cry out but he covered her mouth with his hand. When the neck had not been totally severed, I tried to pull the knife from his hand and got injured.

The girl struggled and tried to get up but he pushed her down. Blood was just gushing out. He firmly finished severing the head.” This is the voice of an 18-year-old narrating how they cut off the head of a fellow human he had just been intimate with as if she was a fowl being slaughtered! This dastardly act was still very much in the news when a video surfaced showing three youngsters saying they wanted to “hustle” And when the interviewer asked them what kind of “hustle” they meant they did not hesitant in replying “yahoo”!

They even went on to stress that their own was not “yahoo plus” (which often entails dabbling into fetish activities) but “yahoo. At just 15, they have already concluded that the fastest way to making it was through such underhand ways. Of course they would have seen how many Nigerians flaunt their wealth without being quizzed about the source of this money. And who can blame them when they also see many other upright citizens striving to make a decent living in a nation where hard work now appears to be a curse; while cutting corners to make it is now the norm.

Sadly, only God knows how many more Majekodunmis and his like are out there waiting to pounce on another innocent Nigerian, all because they are desperate to make a quick buck – and yet these are supposed to be the future leaders of the country. May God help us.

