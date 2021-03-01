Nigeria: A nation in dire straits

Herders-farmers’ crisis exposes Nigeria’s fault lines

FELIX NWANERI reports on the worrisome dimension the standoff over the herders/ farmers crisis has assumed and the dangers it portends to the country’s unity

Ethnic tension is not new in Africa as there have always been disagreements between the various nationalities across the respective countries that make up the continent. While such discords predate independence of most of the countries, they have grown substantially since the end of the colonial era. This could mostly be blamed on two major factors – struggle for dominance and power play. A bitter tale of such ethnic rivalries in recent times is the Rwandan genocide of 1994, in which an estimated one million Rwandans, mostly Tustis were killed by members of the Hutu majority tribe within 100 days.

The crisis was triggered by the April 1994 shooting of a plane carrying then President Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart, Cyprien Ntaryamira (both Hutus) in which everyone on board was killed.

While the genocide was planned by members of the core political elite, many of whom occupied positions at top levels of the country’s national government then, the perpetrators came from the ranks of the Rwandan Army, the Gendarmerie and governmentbacked militias. Its aftermath was the destruction of infrastructure and the severe depopulation of the country, which brought the economy of the landlocked country to its knees.

The genocide also served as an impetus for creating the International Criminal Court to eliminate the need for ad hoc tribunals to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Another of such ethnic crisis was the Darfur war; a major armed conflict in the Darfur region of Sudan that began in February 2003, when the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebel groups began fighting the government of Sudan, which they accused of oppressing Darfur’s non-Arab population.

The government responded to the attacks by carrying out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Darfur’s non- Arabs. This ked to the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians and the indictment of then Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir, for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court. While Rwanda under President Paul Kagame has rebuilt its economy, a comprehensive peace agreement was signed on August 31, 2020, between the Sudanese authorities and several rebel factions to end armed hostilities in Darfur.

However, there is concern that the continent is on the verge of another crisis of the Rwandan and Darfur dimension in its most populous nation – Nigeria. This is as a result of rising ethnic tension over activities of killer herdsmen across the country. Regrettably, the crisis is at a time the nation is battling with Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged the North-East as well as banditry in the North-West. There is no doubt that given the heterogeneous nature of the country, the tendency of the various nationals is towards parochial consciousness at the expense of national consciousness.

But the raging herders/farmers clashes in gradually driving Nigeria to the edge. The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives is mainly as a result of disputes over land resources between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and mostly Christian farmers across Nigeria. Though the impact of the crisis has been more devastating in the North Central geopolitical zone since 1999, the herders have recently advanced towards the souther part of the country, comprising South-West, South-South and South-East, thereby shifting the battleground.

The crisis got to a height recently in the South-West, following clashes between the herders and their host communities in Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states.

By the time the dust settled, several lives were lost, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed. Activities of the cattle rearers also prompted the Ondo State government to ask all Fulani herdsmen in the state to vacate its forest reserves within seven days.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who gave the ultimatum on January 18, during a meeting with leaders of Hausa/Fulani and Ebira communities in the state, said activities of the herders have long been causing a threat to security in the state. Expectedly, mixed reaction trailed the directive.

While most southern leaders threw their weight behind the governor, most northern leaders, including the presidency faulted the ultimatum.

It took the intervention of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)-led by Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to resolve the impasse. Crisis exposes fault lines No doubt, frayed nerves seem calmed for now but tension over the possibility of an ethnic crisis is yet to abate as some highly placed individuals, particularly, political office holders, have continued to make inflammatory remarks that fuel division along tribal and religious lines.

This, perhaps, explains the sudden emergence of non-state security actors, claiming to protect their respective ethnic nationalities as well as the crisis has once again exposed the lack of bond between Nigeria’s over 350 ethnic nationalities and the suspicion with which the view each other.

Governor Fayemi, who seems to see the dangers ahead, recently revealed that there are plans to destroy Nigeria. The NGF chairman, who made the disclosure in Minna, Niger State capital, when he led some governors on solidarity visit to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger over attacks on schools and abductions in the state by bandits, however, admonished Nigerians to remain united to save the nation from enemies’ plans.

His words: “Their agenda is to destroy the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is the ultimate agenda. It is either we succumb or fight it with every fibre of our being. We will fight it in order to save our people. Some Nigerians are using the security challenges to foment trouble and destroy the Federal Government which is their target.

“What we are witnessing is terrorism; there is no other name for it. Yes, we may call it banditry, we may call it kidnapping; these are remnants of the actors of the North-East that have found themselves in other parts of the country whether they are known as ISWAP or Albanawi faction or known as Shekau people.

“They are remnants of what we are still dealing with in that part of the country. We will ensure the Federal Government finds a lasting solution to the cycle of banditry, kidnapping and other criminality.”

Govt assures Nigerians on nation’s unity

However, the Federal Government has declared that it will not yield ground to those it termed “divisive elements.” It has not only been unrelenting in assuring the citizenry of its determination to ensure the unity of Nigeria, but has equally continued to warn against the dangers of ethnic profiling of with criminal elements.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who gave the charge on Thursday, declared that his administration will continue to hunt down criminals everywhere they are. He spoke at the meeting of the 19 Northern State Governors’ Forum, Chairmen of Council of Emirs and Chiefs in Northern Nigeria, with representatives of the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the President said: “The government shall continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who constitute threat to innocent citizens across the country.

Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly without resorting to ethnic profiling.” Plateau state governor and chairman, Northern States Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, who also warned against stoking ethnic crisis, said: “On the issue of herders/farmers clashes, which has in recent weeks generated serious concerns because of the harsh rhetoric from various parts of the country; we remain firm that this is a matter that must be carefully addressed with an open mind and without sentiments. “We, therefore, continue to appeal to our colleagues in other parts of the country and indeed all Nigerians, particularly, opinion leaders to be cautious in their utterances and actions so as not to provide the oxygen for the exploitation of our fault lines to the detriment of our nation. At all times, we must identify, isolate and punish crime no matter who commits it rather than resort to labeling and generalization that shields the criminals and generates tension for the innocent.”

Fears over ethnic profiling, inflammatory statements

Some eminent northern scholars, statesmen and professionals had in their reaction to the ethnic dimension the herders/farmers crisis has assumed, warned against ethnic profiling of Fulanis and Hausa, which they say, can lead to genocide.

In a statement signed by Bashir Tofa, the National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate in the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, and 22 others, they said that crimes such as kidnapping and killings, which have been mainly blamed on the herders, should not be attached to only one particular ethnic group.

The statement read in part: “The ongoing profiling of the Fulani and the Hausa as the causal factors of the current challenges facing the country must be condemned by all.

The words and action of certain individuals and a section of the media reducing criminality to a particular ethnic group is a serious threat to national cohesion. “In spite of the current propaganda, emerging evidence is clearly showing that kidnapping and banditry is neither restricted to one particular ethnic group or one region in Nigeria.

Ritual killings, armed robbery and kidnappings for ransom have become an equal opportunity activity for all sections of the country and as they are being arrested and prosecuted around the country, the profiling of groups is limited to northerners. “While we commend attempts by some national leaders to douse rising tensions, the silence of the Federal Government whose constitutional role it is to protect lives and property is worrisome.

We are concerned that the criminalization and the negative profiling of an ethnic group as bandits and kidnappers by both the conventional and social media has now taken a dangerous dimension. Incendiary speeches criminalizing the Fulani by some political and religious leaders and inciting articles by a section of the Nigerian press, has assumed dangerous dimensions. “They have radicalized and transformed their youths not only into eviction mobs but also into killing machines.

Quit notices and violent attacks by irate youths upon the expiry of eviction dates have become common.” The group further said that history has shown that ethnic and religious profiling has grave consequences for the stability of a nation and appealed to the Federal Government to guarantee the lives, safety and property of law-abiding citizens across the country.

Apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which also warned on the dangers of inflammatory statements, however said no Fulani or any other northerner in the South-East was ordered to leave the region.

It, however, condemned activities of herdsmen instigating crisis in the country through invasion of farmlands, vandalism, rape, and killings. Against this backdrop, the body tasked the northern leaders to work for a return to the lawful herdsmen with whom Igbo communities have interacted in various Hausa settlements across the South-East for decades.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is concerned about recent developments in Nigeria around the activities of herdsmen of Fulani stock said to be foreigners from outside Nigeria who have caused damage across the land and elicited negative reactions.

While that is disturbing enough, we are distressed by the tenor of conversations on the subject pushed by persons who should otherwise do better. “Many are framing it as a North versus South conflict. This is not correct.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on the elite of Northern and Southern Nigeria to desist from inflammatory rhetoric and the canvassing of narratives that could stoke conflict and inflame passions. No one would gain from the consequences of such idle chatter but Nigeria will lose big time.

“Specifically, we assert that no one in the South, not the least the South-East, has issued quit orders to all northerners or will ask northerners to leave. Ndigbo are nation builders and not destroyers. Rather, what has happened in the South-West,

the South-South, South-East and the Middle Belt of Nigeria are plaintive cries of citizens and their governments for lawless inhabitants of our forests and lands to stop criminality. Surely, no upright and well-meaning citizens will dispute the imperative of having law-abiding citizens who pursue their vocations without doing harm to others.”

The urgency of now Despite President Buhari’s vow to keep Nigeria as one, most stakeholders are however of the view that urgent measures should be taken to avert every possible threat to national security. According to those who hold this view, the herders/farmers crisis is a serious matter that must be addressed with the speed of light as it poses a threat to national security.

They further reasoned that Nigeria cannot risk another civil war given the devastating effects of the Nigeria/ Biafra War. The 30-month conflict (1967- 1970) was at a huge cost, both human and material and reports had it that over three million people died and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

Some of these stakeholders maintained that emerging development over the crisis is a reminiscent of the beginning of the Rwanda Genocide, warning Nigerians to be aware that the ethnic cleansing was believed to have been ignited by a song titled Nanga Abahutu (I hate Hutus), sung by Rwanda’s then most popular musician, Simon Bikindi.

A former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who shared these views, recently warned that the country may disintegrate if Nigerians do not remain calm and united in the face of recent security challenges.

His words: “As if the continued insurgency in the country, the kidnap and armed robbery is not cup full, the recent happening in some parts of the country of ethnic attacks is unfortunate and is adding to the problems.

“In the last two weeks or so, tension is growing in the country and embers of disunity, anarchy and disintegration are spreading fast and if care is not taken, this might lead us to a point of no return.

“We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times. These times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames. “Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth of their own country. We know the difficulties that our farmers have faced in the last few years and that the harvests will be a serious challenge this year.

Therefore, let us all rally together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another.” General Abubakar also appealed to the governors to sheathe their swords saying: “They should tone down their rhetoric and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states. It is true that we are all in a states of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks.”

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who also warned on the dangers of another war, said the consequences would be so grave that the entire West Africa sub-region will not be able to cope with.

He said: “Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country as one of the largest and most resourceful country will protect us. “I appeal for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal and religion crises. If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge the entire West Africa and there will be no enough space to accommodate us.

“Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religion conflict, will never want it for Nigeria. We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land.” No doubt, the capability of the Federal Government to ensure law and order cannot be questioned, but there is the need for all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the trending hateful vituperations and violence-inducing remarks are curbed before they snowball into a large scale crisis.

