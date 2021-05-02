Nigeria: A nation under siege

As the level of insecurity occasioned by terrorism, kidnapping and attacks by herdsmen, continues to attract national outrage, prominent security experts, politicians and religious leaders have warned that without a quick intervention, the nation’s continual existence is threatened. Former Inspector-General of Police,

Chief Mike Okiro, one time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General Ishola Williams (rtd), a retired Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Parry Osayende and Ozo Celestine Okoye, fiery clergy and Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastic Province of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma said continued escalation of insecurity portends daring consequences for the nation. In the last six months, hundreds of students have been abducted in systematic kidnaps which have been ravaging the country.

Some victims were raped and others shot dead while hundreds are still in abductors’ custody. In near despondency about the flurry of attacks, Governors Sani Bello of Niger State, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue State and their counterpart in Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum have been moved to tears as they watch the recurrent attacks on their people. But the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastic Province of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma warned President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently arrest the deteriorating security situation in the country or risk overthrow of his government by the military.

Also speaking on the issue, former DIG, Mr. Parry Osayande said the government is not serious about solving security issues, adding that Nigeria’s former leaders deliberately destroyed the police and now they gave the Army who were trained for external aggression police duties from which they are expecting a miracle.

“The government must set their priorities right in putting the security of this country right – address the agitation, address the issue of social injustice, unemployment, look at all the inequalities, appointments and all what have you,” he said.

One time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General Ishola Williams (rtd), claimed that letimacy problem of Governor Hope Uzodinma was responsible for the problem in Imo State Nearly one week after Imo State was plunged into an orgy of violence, Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who had been away at Abuja, had returned to the state stating that nobody can intimidate him out of office. Uzodinma blamed “disgruntled politicians” who are in cahoots with some militants and criminal elements for the spate of violence and insecurity witnessed in the state within the period.

He however, assured that his mandate as governor is to protect lives and property and he will not shirk his responsibility.

These were contained in Governor Uzodinma’s broadcast to the state on the occasion of the May Day celebration in the state. On the efforts of the authorities to nip the violence in the bud and bring the perpetrators to book, the governor said: “Let me assure the good people of Imo State that investigations to unmask the sponsors of these security breaches in the state have reached an advanced stage. Very soon the long arm of the law will expose and prosecute them

“Our only crime against them is our resolve to hand over the state and its resources to the people as the true owners. While I sympathize with them over their feeble and futile efforts at intimidating us, let me declare here that the state will employ all lawful machinery at its disposal to crush criminality.”

